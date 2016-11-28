Source: Trump 'irritated' by Conway attacks on Romney

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is "irritated" with top aide Kellyanne Conway's public campaign against Mitt Romney's potential nomination as Secretary of State, according to a source.

The Trump source acknowledged the existence of an internal feud between Conway and chief of staff Reince Priebus, specifically about the choice between Romney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani for the nation's top diplomatic position.

Conway criticized Romney in a series of interviews and tweets amid speculation that the former 2012 GOP presidential nominee was a leading contender for the post. She said that Trump supporters felt "betrayed" by Romney's consideration on "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"I'm all for party unity, but I'm not sure we have to pay for that with the secretary of state position," Conway told CNN's Dana Bash.

She said that "it's just breathtaking in scope and intensity the type of messages I've received" from people opposing Romney for the job.

