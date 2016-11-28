Officials blast Trump vote fraud claims, GOP wants to 'move on'

Washington (CNN) Election officials, leading Democrats -- and even a prominent Republican -- blasted President-elect Donald Trump after he spread allegations of voter fraud and targeted a trio of states with his false claim.

Trump first alleged Sunday that "millions" of undocumented immigrants voted against him and later directed the inaccurate charges at California, Virginia and New Hampshire. Neither Trump nor his transition team have responded to requests to explain what he meant or provide any evidence.

"Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California - so why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias - big problem!" Trump tweeted.

Tom Rath, the former attorney general of New Hampshire and a longtime kingmaker in the state's Republican politics, knocked Trump Sunday evening.

"This will probably cost me my spot in the Cabinet but there was no fraud, serious or other, in this election in NH. There just wasn't," Rath tweeted.

