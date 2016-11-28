Jill Stein defends her recount efforts

Story highlights "Unless we actually look, we would never know," she said

She said that the Green Party is not planning to keep the money raised for the recounts

Washington (CNN) Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein defended her recount efforts Monday, even though she admits there is no evidence of fraud at the ballot box.

"What we have are predictors that if tampering took place, it would be most likely to be discovered in the three states where we are looking," she told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "Anderson Cooper 360."

"Unless we actually look, we would never know," she said.

Green Party officials filed for a recount in Wisconsin Friday after some limited reports of possible voting discrepancies in areas that used paper ballots versus those where electronic voting took place.

Stein has raised more than $5 million online for the recount in the state, which state officials estimate will cost about $3.5 million.

