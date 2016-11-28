Story highlights Jeffrey Miron: Study finds Trump did well in places impacted by trade with China. Letting this guide his trade policy would hurt US

He says policies that interfere with economy's adjustment to changing technologies hurt everyone. Better to help workers adjust

Jeffrey Miron is the director of economic studies at the Cato Institute and the director of undergraduate studies in the Department of Economics at Harvard University. All views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump blamed the declining labor market prospects of American manufacturing workers on foreign trade, especially from China.

Jeffrey Miron

As a matter of electoral strategy, Trump's position seems to have been astute; r ecent evidence finds that the President-elect fared well in locations heavily impacted by trade with China. For example, the US steel industry, long-centered in Pennsylvania, has declined over the past several decades as imports of Chinese steel have soared; and Pennsylvania voters gave Trump a crucial unexpected victory November 8.

As a basis for economic policy, however, the President-elect's perspective on trade is misguided. While import competition for a particular sector indeed harms the workers in that sector, focusing on these workers misses crucial, larger issues.

JUST WATCHED What the heck is TPP? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH What the heck is TPP? 02:03

To begin, importing cheap Chinese steel means lower prices for all US goods produced with steel, so consumers throughout the economy benefit. Further, since steel is an intermediate good used in the construction and manufacturing industries, importing Chinese steel helps expand these industries and thus aids the workers in those sectors. Any attempt to protect American steel workers from foreign competition thus harms both American consumers and American workers in other industries.

And even though trade in steel harms domestic steel workers, trade in food, clothing, cell phones, computers, cars, and more benefits these very same steel workers as consumers of these other products. Similarly, trade in cars from Japan harms US autoworkers, and trade in tomatoes from Mexico harms US agricultural workers. Yet all these workers benefit as consumers from free trade in every sector outside their own. Free trade expands the economic pie; interference with trade shrinks that pie.

Read More