Story highlights Fr. Spadaro defends Pope Francis from criticism that he has not addressed concerns raised by his document on the family

Fr. Spadaro: Pope Francis never blocks dialogue, if it is loyal and motivated by the good of the Church

Amoris Laetitia has created an open and interesting debate within the Catholic Church, he says

(CNN) Editor's note: Fr. Antonio Spadaro, SJ is the editor-in-chief of La Civilta' Cattolica, an authoritative Jesuit journal at the Vatican. Close to Pope Francis, Fr. Spadaro conducted the first interview with the Pope upon his election in 2013 and is considered a trusted interpreter of the Pope's thought.

In the following op-ed, Fr. Spadaro addresses the controversy in the Catholic Church raised by Pope Francis' document on the family , Amoris Laetitia. In it, he defends Pope Francis from criticism that he has not addressed concerns raised by his document, and says that the conclusions reached in the document were based on a consensus of voices from the bishops' Synod meeting, which Francis held in 2015. Fr. Spadaro suggests that those who criticize the Pope's document may be trying to create division rather than sincerely seek answers.

Fr. Antonio Spadaro

The controversy erupted this month when four senior cardinals went public with an official letter , called a dubia (Latin for "doubt"), which they had sent to the Pope asking for clarification on several issues in the document.

The Pope has not directly responded to the cardinals. Questions raised by the cardinals' letter have caused division in the Catholic Church, particularly on the issue of giving communion to divorced and remarried Catholics, which the Pope's document in a footnote (#351) says could be allowed "in certain cases."

The cardinals complain that allowing communion for some divorced and remarried persons would contradict millennia of Church teaching and the Bible, which expressly forbids remarrying after a divorce.

Read More