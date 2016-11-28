Breaking News

Why David Petraeus would be a smart choice for Trump's secretary of state

By Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Updated 8:58 PM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

Former CIA Director David Petraeus resigned in November 2012 for what he called personal reasons after revelations that he was having an extramarital affair with his biographer, Paula Broadwell. Before his resignation, he had been a highly regarded public official, serving in the military for 37 years and taking on the roles of Commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and NATO International Security Assistance Force.
Petraeus served as commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division U.S. Army between 2002 and 2004 and led troops into battle when the U.S. invaded Iraq in March 2003. Pictured, Petraeus speaks with Paul Bremer, the new U.S. overseer in Iraq, during a helicopter tour of Mosul, Iraq, in May 2003.
In June 2004 Petraeus, a three-star general at the time, was tasked with overseeing the transition of power from the Coalition military authorities to the Iraqis. Pictured, Petraeus tours Kirkush Military Training Base in June 2004.
Provincial Governor Ghanem al-Basso, left, commemorates the 83rd anniversary of the establishment of the Iraqi army with Petraeus and the graduation of its new 2nd Battalion in Mosul, Iraq.
Lt. Gen. Petraeus, left, listens to President George W. Bush after Bush met with top military officials to discuss the war in Iraq in October 2005.
Gen. David Petraeus was promoted to commander of all U.S. forces in Iraq in February 2007. Pictured, Petraeus awards Purple Hearts to a wounded soldiers at the 28th Combat Support Hospital in March 2007 in Baghdad, Iraq.
Petraeus speaks with store owners in the Ghazaliya neighborhood in Baghdad in August 2007.
Petraeus, third from left, listens as President George W. Bush speaks at Al Asad Air Base in Anbar Province, Iraq, in September 2007. From the right, U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Ryan Croker, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who arrived with Bush, look on.
Petraeus acknowledges the fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch of the second game of the 2008 MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays in October 2008 in Tampa.
At the end of October, Petraeus was advanced to Commander of Central Command. Pictured, Petraeus and Afghan Defense Minister Gen. Abdul Rahim Wardak inspect an Afghan Guard of Honor at the Defense Ministry in Kabul on November 5, 2008. Petraeus arrived in Kabul to assess efforts against insurgents in the start of his new job, the U.S. military said.
Petraeus announced October 6 that he was diagnosed in February with early stage prostate cancer and underwent two months of radiation treatment. Pictured, the commander of U.S. Central Command meets young officers in October 2009 at Forward Operating Base Wilson in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan. Petraeus had been touring bases to meet with base commanders.
Petraeus apparently faints while testifying during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in June 2010 in Washington. Pictured, he is escorted away after the incident.
Petraeus speaks during an Assumption of Command Ceremony at the International Security and Assistance Force Headquarters in July 2010 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Following the dismissal of Gen. Stanley McChrystal, President Barack Obama named Petraeus the commander of the Afghan war and the 140,000 foreign troops serving in Afghanistan.
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth meets Petraeus in March 2011. The general was still serving as commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan.
The U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Petraeus as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency in June 2011. Pictured from left, Obama announces that he will nominate current CIA Director Leon Panetta as Secretary of Defense, Gen. David Petraeus as the next director of the CIA, Gen. John Allen as commander for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, and Ryan Crocker as the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan in April 2011.
Petraeus, left, salutes his replacement as leader of the Afghanistan war, Gen. John Allen, right, and Gen. James Mattis during a change of command ceremony in Kabul, July 2011.
Petraeus retired from the military after 37 years of service before taking his new role with the CIA in August 2011. Pictured he speaks at an Armed Forces Farewell Tribute and Retirement Ceremony in his honor at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia.
Petraeus takes the oath of office as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency from Vice President Joe Biden as Petraeus&#39; wife Holly looks on in September 2011 in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists."

(CNN)President-elect Donald Trump met Monday in Manhattan with Gen. David Petraeus who is under consideration to be secretary of state. After the meeting Trump tweeted that he was "very impressed."

Indeed, Petraeus would be an outstanding first diplomat of the United States, although Trump is reportedly also considering candidates such as former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, among others.
    If Petraeus were to be tapped for the job, from Day One he would be one of the most well-informed and well-qualified secretaries of state in the post-World War II era.
    There would be no learning curve for the retired four-star general. Consider that Petraeus commanded US Central Command (CENTCOM) from 2008 to 2010. In many ways the CENTCOM commander has the most demanding job in the US military, because the command oversees America's wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen. The CENTCOM commander also oversees military operations and alliances with 20 countries across the Middle East and Central Asia, which means regularly meeting and working with the top officials in those regions.
    Petraeus also was the on-the-ground commander in both Afghanistan and Iraq. As the commander in Afghanistan, Petraeus dealt extensively with the dozens of NATO and other countries who were part of the coalition he led there.
    Counterinsurgency strategy

    It was, famously, Petraeus' counterinsurgency strategy in Iraq that played a key role in reversing the endemic violence in the country in 2007. Counterinsurgency theory and practice emphasizes both military and political approaches to defeating insurgent groups.
    It's worth noting that the Iraq counterinsurgency strategy was based on the 2006 counterinsurgency manual that Petraeus co-wrote with Gen. Jim Mattis, who is the leading contender to be Trump's secretary of defense. Of course, having two retired generals in the top jobs at State and the Pentagon would be quite unusual, but Petraeus and Mattis have worked well together in the past, so would be expected to work together well in the future.
    This has not always been the case with the secretaries of defense and state; just think of George W. Bush's secretary of defense, Donald Rumsfeld, and his frequent clashes with secretaries of state Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice.
    For those who might be concerned that Petraeus would not play well with the diplomats at the State Department it is worth recalling that when he was the commander in Iraq he worked very closely with US Ambassador Ryan Crocker so the military campaign meshed well with the diplomatic and political goals of the United States in Iraq.

    The Syrian civil war

    Because of his many years of experience in the Middle East, Petraeus is also the right choice to try to untangle the greatest foreign policy problem the Trump administration will inherit, which is the Syrian civil war.
    In an interview in June, Petraeus told me that Syria is like "Chernobyl ... spewing radioactive effects everywhere -- violence, instability, extremism and the tsunami of refugees into the countries of our NATO allies and European partners, causing the biggest challenge in Europe in many decades."
    In the June interview, Petraeus was clear-eyed about how tricky ending the Syrian civil war is likely to be, saying, "It's gotten more and more and more difficult, obviously, as the opposition forces have fragmented, have atomized, as the Islamic State has stood up, as the al Qaeda affiliate has been established, as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Forces advisers began helping [Syrian dictator] Bashar al-Assad -- and then Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, then some Iranian forces and Shia militias, then Russian air support and special forces. This has just gotten diabolically more difficult."
    When Petraeus was CIA director from 2011 to 2012, he dealt with many of the key national security issues likely to take center stage in the Trump presidency, from North Korea to combating jihadist groups. It was when he was director of the CIA that Petraeus urged the arming of the Syrian moderate opposition, which was overruled by President Obama. Historians may record this as a missed opportunity to help blunt the rise of the group that became ISIS.
    Petraeus resigned from the CIA when the FBI discovered that he had given classified materials to Paula Broadwell, with whom he had had an affair.
    Petraeus has more than paid for this transgression since then, losing his CIA job and pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for mishandling classified information. That said, would Petraeus encounter opposition during his confirmation process from Republican senators who had only recently castigated Hillary Clinton for her private email server and the classified email traffic that went through it?

    New role

    Since leaving government four year ago, Petraeus has traveled around the globe in his job as chairman of the KKR Global Institute, which acts as a kind of internal think tank for the leading private equity firm, New York-based KKR. In this role, Petraeus has interacted with business and political leaders around the world, which has given him another perspective that supplements the senior military and intelligence posts he has already held.
    Petraeus' foreign policy positions haven't always been in sync with Trump's. In the June interview, for instance, Petraeus was clear about the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump has praised, and the continuing relevance of NATO: "God bless Vladimir Putin because he's given NATO another reason to live. Having just been in Europe, I can assure you there is new urgency about the threat posed by Putin, and the farther east you go the greater the urgency is felt. And if you're in the Baltic States or Poland, the threat indicator is blinking red."
    But if his foreign policy positions haven't been fully aligned with Trump's, Petraeus avoided taking any public political positions during the presidential campaign. He did not, for instance, declare support for Hillary Clinton during the campaign, as more than 100 flag officers did.
    If Petraeus is offered the top job at State he will join other senior military leaders who have had the position as America's top diplomat. Their tenures were something of a mixed bag. Two years after World War II, former Army chief of staff Gen. George Marshall became secretary of state. Marshall was one of the most successful secretaries of state ever, overseeing the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe and also the creation of NATO, which kept Europe secure during the Cold War.
    Gen. Al Haig, who was vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs, had a relatively undistinguished career as secretary of state between 1981 and 1982. Gen. Colin Powell, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs, became secretary of state in 2001. Powell's otherwise solid tenure at State was marred by the presentation he made at the United Nations in February 2003 justifying the pending invasion of Iraq, a presentation that was later found to be built on faulty intelligence.
    There is little doubt that Petraeus would be an excellent secretary of state. In many ways it is a position he has been preparing for throughout his professional life.