Ambassador (ret.) Mary Ann Peters is CEO of The Carter Center. Sue Desmond-Hellmann is the CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The views expressed are their own.

(CNN) The first thing you notice about Jude is his playful spirit and insatiable curiosity. An inquisitive and talented 13-year-old boy in Nigeria, Jude loves going to school, practicing drums and playing soccer with his friends. He dreams of growing up to serve his community and nation.

Mary Ann Peters

Last week, Ambassador Peters was with Jude as he received a handful of small pills: the 500 millionth treatment the Carter Center has given across Africa and Latin America to stop diseases that blind, stunt development and rob people of nutrients. The story behind treatments to stop tropical diseases like these, and how they come to improve the lives of so many, is a remarkable public health success that few people know anything about.

Neglected tropical diseases, or NTDs, are a group of debilitating illnesses that affect the poorest and most marginalized communities in the world. They can kill -- NTDs cause about 150,000 deaths every year -- but their main impact is to sicken and disable. Approximately 1.6 billion people are affected by one or more NTD.

Sue Desmond-Hellmann

Yet many people haven't heard of these illnesses, with complicated names like onchocerciasis, lymphatic filariasis and soil-transmitted helminths. Together, they have been coined "neglected" for the lack of attention they receive.