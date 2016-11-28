Formula E breaks new ground in Africa

(CNN)From the dizzying skyline of Hong Kong to the bustling markets of Marrakech, Supercharged's second episode follows the Formula E teams as they make their way to race on African soil for the first time.
Ahead of November's historic ePrix, Nicki Shields traveled to Casablanca to explore Morocco's motorsport heritage before taking afternoon tea with Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne.
And at COP22, we caught up with explorer and environmentalist Bertrand Piccard to talk about his round-the-world journey aboard Solar Impulse and his hopes for a clean energy future.