Sunnis outraged by Iraq law legalizing Shiite-led militias

The group has been at the forefront of the fight against ISIS in Iraq

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Sunni politicians raised an alarm Monday after the Iraqi Parliament passed a law recognizing Iraq's Shiite-led Hashad al-Shabbi, known as the Popular Mobilization Units, or PMU, as an independent military force.

The more than 110,000 strong fighting group has been at the forefront of the fight against ISIS in Iraq.

Its role is critical but controversial with human rights groups, which allege the units have committed atrocities in the battlefield against the minority Sunni population.

The bill, officially passed Saturday, makes the units an independent entity of the Iraqi Armed Forces that answers directly to the Prime Minister. Under the new rules, the units will be overseen by the Popular Mobilization Unit Committees, or PMUC.

Critics argue this effectively legitimizes a militia, which does not maintain the same standards of training or battlefield conduct as the national military. Of the 328-seat Parliament, 208 voted in favor of the law. A majority of the Sunni members boycotted and left the chamber.

