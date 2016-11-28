Aleppo family says goodbye on Twitter

Story highlights "When we die, keep talking for 200,000 still inside," Aleppo mother tweets

Regime forces took districts in Aleppo's northeast for first time in four years

London (CNN) A seven-year-old Syrian girl, who has captured international attention tweeting about daily life in rebel-held eastern Aleppo, shared a message late Sunday night that her house had been bombed.

"Tonight we have no house, it's bombed and I got in rubble. I saw deaths and I almost died," Bana Alabed tweeted. On Monday, her mother posted an update saying the family was on the run.

Tonight we have no house, it's bombed & I got in rubble. I saw deaths and I almost died. - Bana #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/arGYZaZqjg — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 27, 2016

Syrian regime forces launched a long-threatened ground assault in Aleppo on Saturday, wresting control of a number of northeastern neighborhoods from rebels -- effectively driving a wedge through the eastern part of the city.

Retaking eastern Aleppo would mark the biggest victory for the Syrian regime since the uprising began over five years ago.

Bana's mother Fatemah told CNN their home took a direct hit on Sunday evening, forcing them into the street to wait for the planes to go and shelling to cease.

Read More