Syrian forces make sweeping gains in eastern Aleppo

(CNN) Syrian regime forces have made large territorial gains in eastern Aleppo, driving a wedge through the middle of the zone that has been held by rebels for more than four years.

Government forces and armed Shia groups loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad began a renewed push toward eastern Aleppo on November 15 with airstrikes following a three-week lull.

But the regime's gains in the territory have been much faster than expected, and the bombing and shelling hasn't slowed.

"Bodies are on the ground. We can't do anything because the shelling is too heavy," said Ahmad Edrees, a resident from Karam al-Baik on the current frontline.

"There are dozens of casualties and only one clinic is left," he told CNN, calling the situation unbearable.

Syrian pro-government forces in the Masaken Hanano district in eastern Aleppo on Sunday as regime forces seized it from rebels.

