Story highlights Cardiff Council told locals the tree would be 40 meters, not 40 feet

Many Welsh citizens are expressing their disappointment with the Christmas display

(CNN) Many Welsh people quite literally overestimated the size of their local Christmas celebrations this year.

After erroneously promising a 40 meter tree -- that's 131 feet -- would go up in front of Cardiff Castle last week, Cardiff Council has apologized for its mistake.

The 40m Christmas tree should go up - weather permitting - overnight tomorrow #cdfcouncil — City of Cardiff (@cardiffcouncil) November 24, 2016

According to Wales Online , the tree is 40 feet tall and cost £30,000 to hire for three years from UK-based company MK Illuminations.

Cardiff, the capital of Wales, has a population of about 350,000. Citing more than just its surprisingly small stature, locals are expressing their disappointment with the Christmas display.

The Christmas tree outside Cardiff castle looks like it was made from Ferrero Rochers and super glue — Morgan (@MorgannRees) November 28, 2016

Many are turning to humor, in typical Welsh fashion, to cut Cardiff Council down to size.

Loving Cardiff Councils new Christmas tree, at £30,000 it's a bargain🎄 pic.twitter.com/A0arYtViTA — Welsh Bollocks (@welshbollocks) November 27, 2016

