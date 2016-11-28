Australia: Death toll from thunderstorm asthma rises to 6

Story highlights Death toll rises to 6 after thunderstorm asthma incident

Thousands of people hospitalized across Australia's Victoria state

(CNN) A freak illness known as thunderstorm asthma has now killed at least six people in Australia.

One week later, 12 people are still receiving hospital treatment, including three who are in a critical condition, according to the Victoria Department of Health and Human Services.

Thunderstorm asthma occurs when a storm hits during a period of unusually high pollen and high humidity, causing the grains to break up and disperse, entering people's lungs and making it hard for them to breathe.

In a survey by the University of Melbourne, 74% of respondents said they experienced an asthma attack during the storm last week.

