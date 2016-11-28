Texas confirms local Zika transmission

Story highlights Health officials are investigating where a Brownsville woman became infected

The woman is not believed to be a risk to the community

(CNN) Texas has become the second state in the continental United States to confirm a locally transmitted case of the Zika virus, state and federal health officials said Monday.

Lab results confirmed the virus in a non-pregnant female resident of Brownsville last week. She has not traveled to an area where the virus is circulating and has no other known exposure to the virus that would have put her at risk for infection.

Health officials said they are not surprised to confirm local transmission of this virus in South Texas, near the Mexico border.

"We knew it was only a matter of time before we saw a Zika case spread by a mosquito in Texas," state Health Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said. He added that more cases are expected, but officials do not believe the virus will be widespread.

"Laboratory testing found genetic material from the Zika virus in the patient's urine, but a blood test was negative, indicating that the virus can no longer be spread from her by a mosquito," the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a statement

