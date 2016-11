Homeopathic kids' products recalled due to belladonna

Story highlights Raritan Pharmaceuticals recalled children's homeopathic ear drops and teething tablets

Belladonna poisoning can cause seizures and death

(CNN) Raritan Pharmaceuticals has issued a recall of kids' homeopathic ear relief liquid and teething tablets. The recalled products contain varying levels of belladonna extract, which can be dangerous or fatal when consumed in large doses, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled Raritan products include CVS Homeopathic Infants' Teething Tablets, Kids Relief Homeopathic Ear Relief Oral Liquid and CVS Homeopathic Kids' Ear Relief Liquid, which are sold nationwide. The products, tested by the FDA, were found to contain small but varying amounts of belladonna.

According to the agency, the recall is precautionary. There have been no reports of the recalled products directly harming consumers.

Kids Relief Ear Homeopathic Ear Relief Oral Liquid is among the recalled items.

"The recall is a precautionary action," confirmed Sushant Pradhan, a Raritan Pharmaceuticals representative. He said the recalled products contain only about a nanogram of belladonna, which is "not toxic to anybody." However, the company has not received the recent belladonna test results from the FDA, according to Pradhan.

This fall, the FDA warned against using homeopathic teething tablets and gels after 10 deaths were reported. Though the causes of the deaths were not certain, the agency suggested that the homeopathic products contained potentially harmful amounts of belladonna, a toxin from a poisonous plant called deadly nightshade.

