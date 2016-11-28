A walk down the (grocery store) aisle

Story highlights Couple's romance started in supermarket aisle

(CNN) Couples have gotten married in all kinds of wacky venues -- restaurants, racetracks, even a shark tank. So why not throw a grocery store into the mix?

That's where Larry and Mary Tinson held their nuptials last week, in an Albany, Georgia, supermarket that holds special significance for them -- it's where their romance began.

Four years ago, Larry Tinson, just back from a tour in Afghanistan, stopped by Harvey's Supermarket to grab some cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving dinner when something else caught his eye -- Mary.

"I heard someone say 'Hey girl' and I turned around and said 'Oh my God, Larry? I haven't seen you in over 20-something years," Mary Tinson told CNN affiliate WALB

The two had met a few times before, but it wasn't until that fateful day in the grocery store aisle that things turned romantic.

