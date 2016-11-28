Tiger Woods: Return of the 'gladiator'

Breaking News

Tiger Woods says he is planning to return to action in December after missing over a year of competitive action. The 40-year-old has undergone multiple back surgeries over the past year and has not competed since August 2015.
Tiger Woods says he is planning to return to action in December after missing over a year of competitive action. The 40-year-old has undergone multiple back surgeries over the past year and has not competed since August 2015.
The 14-time major winner has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddy Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
The 14-time major winner has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddy Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
Woods won the the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He missed tournament in July 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/06/07/golf.tiger.usopen.injury/index.html&quot;&gt;citing knee and Achilles tendon injuries&lt;/a&gt;.
Woods won the the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He missed tournament in July 2011, citing knee and Achilles tendon injuries.
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup teams competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup teams competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf&#39;s top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of a sex scandal.
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf's top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of a sex scandal.
Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.topendsports.com/world/lists/earnings/fortunate-50-2011.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. &quot;I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it&#39;s time for a change,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/07/20/golf.woods.caddie.williams/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods said&lt;/a&gt;.
In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it's time for a change," Woods said.
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
In August 2011, Woods&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/08/12/golf.pga.woods.cut/index.html&quot;&gt; failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship&lt;/a&gt; for the first time in his career. He has won the season&#39;s closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
In August 2011, Woods failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship for the first time in his career. He has won the season's closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
In October 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/10/05/sport/golf/golf-tiger-woods-rolex/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor &lt;/a&gt;despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. &quot;Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him,&quot; the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
In October 2011, Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. "Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him," the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/04/sport/golf/california-tiger-woods/index.html&quot;&gt;Chevron World Challenge&lt;/a&gt;, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the Chevron World Challenge, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/03/05/sport/golf/golf-mcilroy-augusta-woods&quot;&gt;He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional&lt;/a&gt;, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
Woods signs autographs at the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/03/25/sport/golf/golf-arnold-palmer-tiger/index.html&quot;&gt; Arnold Palmer Invitational&lt;/a&gt; in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
Woods signs autographs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&amp;amp;T National in July 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/02/sport/golf/golf-woods-congressional-nicklaus/index.html&quot;&gt;He overtook Jack Nicklaus&lt;/a&gt; for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead&#39;s record.
Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&T National in July 2012. He overtook Jack Nicklaus for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead's record.
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2012/07/17/news/economy/tiger-woods-pay/index.htm&quot;&gt;He lost his title the previous year as the world&#39;s top-paid athlete&lt;/a&gt;, dropping to third place on &lt;a href=&quot;http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/specials/fortunate50-2012/index.html&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. He lost his title the previous year as the world's top-paid athlete, dropping to third place on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/18/tiger-woods-confirms-hes-dating-lindsey-vonn/&quot;&gt;they were dating on Facebook&lt;/a&gt;. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he &quot;hadn&#39;t slept&quot; in the days following.
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following.
In 2013, Woods regained the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/25/sport/golf/golf-woods-world-number-one-again/index.html&quot;&gt;No. 1 spot in world golf rankings&lt;/a&gt; with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
In 2013, Woods regained the No. 1 spot in world golf rankings with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
Woods&#39; best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August&#39;s Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
Woods' best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August's Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
(CNN)The intense stare and the fierce will to win have likened him to a gladiator, but will Tiger Woods's comeback gets the thumbs up from the jury?

Woods returns from a year out this week at his own Hero World Challenge, a fun invitational event hosted by his foundation.
    The 40-year-old has not played since August 2015 to recuperate from multiple back surgeries. He pulled out of a proposed return in California in September, saying his game was "vulnerable and not where it needs to be," but seems set to tee off in the Bahamas Thursday.
    "My own personal thinking is you can never discount a gladiator like Tiger Woods because the level of desire is immense, and the level of intensity with which he pursued his craft has never been seen before," says Shane O'Donoghue, host of CNN's Living Golf show.
    'Impossible'

    But what will a "successful comeback" look like?
    Is it the Woods of 2000-2001 when he held all four majors at the same time? Is it the Jack Nicklaus major record-chasing Woods, refreshed and ready to add to 14 major titles? Is it a former great looking for one last hurrah in the major sphere? One more PGA Tour title? A serial contender? Not missing the cut every week?
    A number of the game's big names have effectively written Woods off.
    Greg Norman says the mind of a 40-year-old is still willing but the body doesn't allow you to compete with 20-somethings, while Nick Faldo believes "everything is stacking up against him, physically and mentally."
    "There are so many valid arguments as to why it won't work for him because of all the injuries and the setbacks," adds O'Donoghue. "It's almost impossible to think he can get back to that level he was at."
    Longevity

    For much of his career Woods's stated goal has been to eclipse Nicklaus' mark of 18 major titles. He has been stuck on 14 since 2008, derailed by scandal, injury and swing tinkering.
    Recently, he seemed to admit that goal was over, only to add a cryptic caveat.
    Asked in a TV interview whether he still thinks he will get to 18 majors, Woods replied: "To be honest with you, no."
    But then asked if he had accepted that, Woods laughed and said: "I've accepted I'm going to get more."
    READ: Tiger at 40, and why his kids would rather be Messi
    Nicklaus won his 16th and 17th majors in the year he was 40. Six years later, motivated by a press cutting saying he was finished, he clinched a remarkable sixth and final Masters title in a last act of defiance.
    Nicklaus was largely free of the intrigue, interest and injuries that have dogged Woods's career.
    But the youngsters in Nicklaus's day were not the athletes they are now, and the game not dominated by power. Nicklaus's longevity, though, does suggest Woods has time yet.
    Tiger Woods was a non-playing assistant to captain Davis Love at the Ryder Cup in September.
    Tiger Woods was a non-playing assistant to captain Davis Love at the Ryder Cup in September.

    'Prize fighter'

    "Gladiator is a description I like when it comes to Tiger Woods," adds O'Donoghue.
    "I'll never forget seeing him up close in the heat of the battle at places like Augusta. He looked like a prize fighter. You could see a bead of sweat dripping down his brow, and just the physical stature of the guy, he looked like someone who was in the pro fight game.
    "Guys who operate at that level have a level of desire most people have no idea about. To be an elite golfer you have to live for the moment and the shot. You have to want it almost more than life itself.
    "My thing about Tiger Woods is, if he's coming back he doesn't want to settle for second best."
    READ: Woods keen on Ryder Cup captaincy
    Woods's injuries over the years have been legion.
    He has had four operations on his left knee and suffered numerous Achilles, neck and elbow problems as well as the ongoing back ailment, which prompted a first operation for a pinched nerve in March 2014. Further back surgeries occurred in September and October 2015.
    Much of the bodily breakdown was attributed to a punishing physical training regime, not just to dominate golf, but as part of his obsession with U.S. Navy Seals.
    He won his last major, the 2008 U.S. Open with a broken leg. Since 2013 he has missed six of the 12 majors through injury and missed the cut in four more.
    His ongoing fitness, then, will be a primary cause for debate.
    He'll be armed with a new swing to ease his back, and probably new clubs after long-time sponsor Nike announced it was leaving the golf equipment business.

    'Look in his eye'

    Woods's swing changes have formed an integral part of his story.
    He won eight majors with coach Butch Harmon between 1997-2002 and six under Hank Haney between 2005-2008. Haney quit in May 2010 but Woods has been unable to add to his major haul with successors Sean Foley and Chris Como.
    The swing alterations, made by different coaches with different philosophies, were partly to cope with an ailing body, partly due to Woods's constant striving for perfection, but arguably have muddied the waters.
    Assuming he is fit for now and in the months ahead, it is the competitiveness that will constitute how successful his comeback is, according to O'Donoghue.
    "I'm not looking for beautiful swings, I don't want to over analyze technique or anything like that, I want to see the competitor," he says. "That will be good enough for me to get this thing kick-started in what could be the last chapter or last few chapters of his playing career.
    "I don't think instant wins are the absolute necessity. He just needs to compete and be in contention. I just want to see the look in his eye. It's an instant give away, that intensity."

    Motivation

    Woods is also chasing Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour wins. He sits second on the all-time list with 79.
    Haney doesn't rule out more wins -- "he's still Tiger Woods" -- but says a run at Nicklaus will be "very, very, very difficult."
    Woods's last victory came in 2013 when he won five times -- often in scintillating fashion -- to climb back to the top of the world rankings after languishing at 128th two years before following the fall-out of his 2009 scandal.
    He might be ranked No. 861 now, but Woods was still on top as recently as May 2014 following another 60 weeks as No. 1 -- a position he has held for a record 683 weeks in total.
    With three career grand slams -- winning all four of the year's majors at some stage in a career -- Woods has achieved virtually everything there is to achieve in golf.
    "He has nothing to prove to anyone," says O'Donoghue. "It's really his battle with himself. I believe he is 100% positive he can do something special and show to everyone the gladiator continues to exist.
    "He'd prove all his doubters wrong, but I don't think that's what motivates him. I think he wants to prove things to himself."

    'Stretcher'

    Should Woods's fitness wane, or his former stardust fail to materialize this season, the consensus suggests he will walk away from the game, rather than cut a dejected figure trying to recapture former glories.
    Woods recently re-branded his various businesses under the TGR banner, a move he describes on his website as "Chapter 2: my evolution as a competitor off the course."
    Interviews in his year off have also suggested he acknowledges the end is in sight. But until it's official, the world will be watching transfixed.
    "I refuse to write him off until he is absolutely brought out on a stretcher and a doctor says it's all over and there's no way back," says O'Donoghue.