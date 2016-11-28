Breaking News

Hollywood star Julia Roberts attends Manchester United game

By George Ramsay, for CNN

Updated 7:41 AM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

A-list celebrity Julia Roberts was at Old Trafford to see Manchester United draw with West Ham.
A-list celebrity Julia Roberts was at Old Trafford to see Manchester United draw with West Ham.
She chatted to Coleen Rooney (left), wife of the England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.
She chatted to Coleen Rooney (left), wife of the England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.
While United boss Jose Mourinho was sent from the touchline to the stands, Roberts did the opposite, taking to the field with her family after the game.
While United boss Jose Mourinho was sent from the touchline to the stands, Roberts did the opposite, taking to the field with her family after the game.
She enjoyed the company of injured Man United midfielder Michael Carrick.
She enjoyed the company of injured Man United midfielder Michael Carrick.
Will the Hollywood star remember to pack her football boots next time?
Will the Hollywood star remember to pack her football boots next time?
Story highlights

  • Roberts watches Man U draw with West Ham
  • Takes to the pitch with family after the game
  • Rubs shoulders with players and their wives

(CNN)Hollywood star Julia Roberts was an unexpected guest at Manchester United's Premier League home game against West Ham on Sunday.

Swapping the red carpet for the Red Devils, the Oscar winning actress was joined by her family -- including her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder.
    The 49-year-old Roberts, one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces who has starred in films such as "Pretty Woman," "Notting Hill" and "Eat Pray Love," was seen talking to Coleen Rooney, the wife of England captain Wayne Rooney, and injured United midfielder Michael Carrick.
    The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with United boss Jose Mourinho sent off for reacting angrily to a refereeing decision.
    Diafra Sakho opened the scoring for West Ham in the second minute, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed home Paul Pogba's cross in the 21st. But six minutes later, Mourinho was sent to the stands for kicking a water bottle in frustration after Pogba was yellow carded.
    Although it wasn't the outcome United fans had been hoping for, it was all smiles for Roberts and her three kids, who were invited onto the pitch after the game.