Story highlights Roberts watches Man U draw with West Ham

Takes to the pitch with family after the game

Rubs shoulders with players and their wives

(CNN) Hollywood star Julia Roberts was an unexpected guest at Manchester United's Premier League home game against West Ham on Sunday.

Swapping the red carpet for the Red Devils, the Oscar winning actress was joined by her family -- including her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder.

The 49-year-old Roberts, one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces who has starred in films such as "Pretty Woman," "Notting Hill" and "Eat Pray Love," was seen talking to Coleen Rooney, the wife of England captain Wayne Rooney, and injured United midfielder Michael Carrick.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw , with United boss Jose Mourinho sent off for reacting angrily to a refereeing decision.

