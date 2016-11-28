Story highlights FA investigating alleged past sexual abuse of youth players

At least 20 players have come forward

(CNN) England's Football Association (FA) confirmed Sunday that it has launched an internal investigation into widespread allegations of sexual abuse in the sport.

More than 20 players have come forward alleging abuse in their youth, according to England's Professional Footballers Association, with the organization's chief executive Gordon Taylor adding that "six or seven clubs" were potentially implicated.

At least four UK police departments are investigating separate allegations and the FA said it will work closely with police to "ensure we do not do anything to interfere with or jeopardize the criminal process," according to an FA Statement.

A hotline set up for victims who suffered abuse while playing soccer as children received over 50 phone calls shortly after being set up on Thursday

