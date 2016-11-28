FIFA 'monitoring' child abuse allegations in English football

Story highlights FIFA 'monitoring' sexual abuse allegations in English football

FA investigating alleged past sexual abuse

At least 20 players have come forward

(CNN) FIFA is now "monitoring" widespread allegations of sexual abuse in English soccer, the world governing body said Monday.

England's Football Association (FA) launched an internal investigation into the allegations Sunday after more than 20 players came forward alleging abuse in their youth, according to England's Professional Footballers Association (PFA).

The PFA's chief executive Gordon Taylor adding that "six or seven clubs" were potentially implicated.

"We are aware of the allegations," said a FIFA statement. "FIFA considers the protection of children and young people as fundamental in football and we will monitor the situation closely."

At least four UK police departments are investigating separate allegations and the FA said it will work closely with police to "ensure we do not do anything to interfere with or jeopardize the criminal process," according to a statement from the English governing body.

