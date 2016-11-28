Story highlights Barry Bennell was taken to hospital in Stevenage, north of London, on Friday

Football coach Bennell, a convicted pedophile, has been accused of abusing boys in his care

(CNN) Barry Bennell, a convicted pedophile now accused of child sex abuse within the world of English football, has been hospitalized, an official familiar with the incident confirmed to CNN.

Bennell, 62, was taken to a hospital in Stevenage, north of London, on Friday night and has remained there since being found unconscious.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "Officers attended an address in Knebworth Park, Stevenage, just before 11pm on Friday in connection with a 'fear for welfare incident.'

"A 62-year-old man was located and was taken to hospital in order to receive medical treatment, where he remains. At this stage of inquiries, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

In another statement, the East of England Ambulance Service added: "We received a call on Friday at 10.50pm to reports of an unconscious man on Knebworth Park in Stevenage, which we sent an ambulance crew to.

Read More