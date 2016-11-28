Story highlights
- Barry Bennell was taken to hospital in Stevenage, north of London, on Friday
- Football coach Bennell, a convicted pedophile, has been accused of abusing boys in his care
(CNN)Barry Bennell, a convicted pedophile who is accused of child sex abuse within the world of English football, has been hospitalized, an official familiar with the incident confirmed to CNN.
Football coach Bennell was taken to hospital in Stevenage, north of London, on Friday night and has remained there since being found unconscious.
In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: "Officers attended an address in Knebworth Park, Stevenage, just before 11pm on Friday in connection with a 'fear for welfare incident.'
"A 62-year-old man was located and was taken to hospital in order to receive medical treatment, where he remains.
"At this stage of inquiries, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
In another statement, the East of England Ambulance Service added: "We received a call on Friday at 10.50pm to reports of an unconscious man on Knebworth Park in Stevenage, which we sent an ambulance crew to.
"The crew arrived within eight minutes to treat the man ... before taking him to Lister Hospital for further care."
Bennell was jailed for nine years in 1998 after admitting to sexually abusing children. One of his victims, former player Andy Woodward, broke his silence last week in an interview with the Guardian.
In all, Bennell has been jailed three times for child abuse -- including once in the US, where he was reportedly described by Florida police as having "almost an insatiable appetite" for young boys.
He was sent to prison most recently in 2015 for two years for a past sexual offense against a 12-year-old boy.
This is a developing story...