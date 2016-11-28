Story highlights Four cardinals are threatening a censure of the Pope if he doesn't answer the letter

The Pope has urged priests to be more accepting of divorced Catholics, gay men and lesbians

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis has a fight on his hands -- and it's coming from within his own Church.

Four senior Catholic cardinals went public this month with a private letter they sent him earlier, asking him to state plainly whether he is liberalizing Church practice on divorced, remarried Catholics.

The letter , called a dubia, is an official request for a Yes or No answer from the Pope.

Francis refused to respond and so on November 14, the cardinals published their letter on various Catholic news sites.

The cardinals' complaint is that Francis hints that priests should have some leeway to give communion to Catholics who have remarried after divorce.

