(CNN)The Soul Train Awards aired Sunday night on BET and Centric, and there was a lot of throwback.
Newer artists gave way to some established folks who won, including Beyoncé, who owned the night with four wins including Album/Mixtape of the Year for "Lemonade."
Singer Erykah Badu hosted the show, which was filmed November 6 in Las Vegas.
Here are some of the highlights of the night:
Dru Hill takes it back
The R&B group kicked off the show with a medley of some of their hits from the 90s, including "Tell Me," "In My Bed" and lead singer Sisqo's "Thong Song."
Fans were thrilled and expressed their delight on Twitter.
The group returned the feeling tweeting "Thank YOU for the love! Because of you we are!"
Brandy is a "Lady of Soul"
The singer/actress let the world know why she was honored with the "Lady of Soul" award.
Her medley of hits had the audience singing along.
Soul Cypher
Usually cyphers are reserved for rappers, who come together to riff off of each other and show who has the hottest flow.
But the Soul Train Awards mixed it up with an R&B cypher featuring the legendary Gladys Knight, Angie Stone, Tyrese and Ne-Yo.
Teddy Riley honored
There are few artists in the industry who have not worked with Teddy Riley.
From Michael Jackson to Bobby Brown (who performed "My Prerogative" in Riley's honor) the super producer earned the Soul Train Legend Award and showed us why.
He performed with a bevy of newer and older artists, including Tito Jackson and his former groups Wreckx-n-Effect and Guy.