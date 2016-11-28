Story highlights The Soul Train Awards aired Sunday night

Brandy and Teddy Riley were honored

(CNN) The Soul Train Awards aired Sunday night on BET and Centric, and there was a lot of throwback.

Newer artists gave way to some established folks who won, including Beyoncé, who owned the night with four wins including Album/Mixtape of the Year for "Lemonade."

Singer Erykah Badu hosted the show, which was filmed November 6 in Las Vegas.

Here are some of the highlights of the night:

Dru Hill takes it back

