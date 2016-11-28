Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December Baby it's cold outside so stay in and enjoy some great streaming content. There will be plenty in December including Season 2 of "Fuller House" on Netflix. Here is some of what else is streaming during the month: Hide Caption 1 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Pacific Heat" : This Australian animated satire follows a group of hapless covert operatives who are fighting crime on the country's Gold Coast. (Netflix) Hide Caption 2 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Barry" : Devon Terrell stars as a young Barack Obama in this story of his life in New York City as a college student. (Netflix) Hide Caption 3 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Captain America: Civil War" : Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen and Sebastian Stan star are a band of super heroes in this Marvel hit. (Netflix) Hide Caption 4 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "The Little Rascals" : Alfalfa and Darla (played by Bug Hall and Brittany Ashton) are still just as adorable in the 1994 film retelling of the classic kids series of movies. (Netflix) Hide Caption 5 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "The Legend of Bagger Vance" : Matt Damon stars as a down-and-out golfer trying to get his game back with the help of a mystical caddy played by Will Smith. (Netflix) Hide Caption 6 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "A Birth of a Nation" : Nate Parker stars as Nat Turner who led a slave rebellion in 1831. (iTunes) Hide Caption 7 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "The Angry Birds Movie": Jason Sudeikis, Danny McBride, and Josh Gad voice characters in this animated film based on the popular game. (Netflix) Hide Caption 8 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Black Snake Moan" : Samuel L. Jackson and Christina Ricci star in this film about a God-fearing blues musician who tries to "save" a troubled young woman. (Netflix) Hide Caption 9 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Mozart in the Jungle" Season 3: -- Gael García Bernal returns as a maestro in this dramedy, which looks at life in the symphony world. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 10 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Anomalisa" : Charlie Kaufman wrote and directed this stop action animated drama about a customer service expert who meets a shy woman during a convention. (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Hide Caption 11 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Blood Diamond" : Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou star in this action filled drama about the battle over a priceless diamond. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 12 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Caddyshack" : The gopher is as big a star as Bill Murray in this 1980 comedy, which is one of Murray's most famous films. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 13 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "The Man in the High Castle" : Rupert Evans and Brennan Brown star in this series which re-imagines history had the Nazis won. (Amazon Prime) Hide Caption 14 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "American Beauty" : Annette Bening and Kevin Spacey star as a couple navigating life in the suburbs where life is not what it seems. (Hulu) Hide Caption 15 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Black Rain" : Michael Douglas and Andy Garcia star in a film about two cops who find themselves ensnared in a war between the Japanese mob. (Hulu)

Hide Caption 16 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "The Bridges of Madison County" : Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood are soul mates in this drama based on a 1992 best-selling novel by Robert James Waller. (Hulu) Hide Caption 17 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Zoolander 2" : Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and Penélope Cruz remind fans of why they first fell in love with Blue Steel in this 2015 sequel to the 2001 original. (Hulu) Hide Caption 18 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Desperately Seeking Susan" : Madonna and Robert Joy star in this film about a housewife who is linked with a bohemian. (Hulu) Hide Caption 19 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Friday the 13th" : Betsy Palmer stars as Pamela Voorhees in the horror film which launched a franchise. (Hulu) Hide Caption 20 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "No Country for Old Men": Javier Bardem is a hit man in this film adaptation of the Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name. (Hulu) Hide Caption 21 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Pulp Fiction" : Uma Thurman stars as a crime lord's wife in the Quentin Tarantino directed film. (Hulu) Hide Caption 22 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" : Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and America Ferrera reunite for the sequel of the 2005 original. This time around the group are college students brought together by some magical pants. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 23 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "The Green Mile" : Tom Hanks stars as a prison guard who meets a special man on death row in this dramatic film based on a short story by Steven King. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 24 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "High Anxiety" : Suspense films get the satirical treatment in this classic comedy starring Harvey Korman and Mel Brooks. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 25 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "My BIg Fat Greek Wedding" : John Corbett and Nia Vardalos find love amongst the backdrop of her zany, large family in this comedy. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 26 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "Any Given Sunday" : They play hard and live hard in this sports drama about a football team starring Cameron Diaz and James Woods. (HBO Now) Hide Caption 27 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "A Place to Call Home" Season 4: The addictive Aussie period drama revolves around a woman returning to Australia after World War II. (Acorn TV) Hide Caption 28 of 30

Photos: What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in December "The Level" : A detective finds herself in grave danger in this U.K. series starring Noel Clarke and Robert James-Collier. (Acorn TV) Hide Caption 29 of 30