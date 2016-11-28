Story highlights James Marsden reveals he's had a longtime crush on Helen Mirren on Monday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

DeGeneres surprised Marsden by having Mirren come out from backstage

(CNN) James Marsden was as giddy as a schoolboy when he met Dame Helen Mirren on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Monday.

The actor told DeGeneres that he's had a "massive crush" on Mirren, 71, for years, but they'd never actually met.

Though Marsden, 43, did admit that he once saw Mirren at the Rome International Airport and instead of introducing himself, he followed her around and covertly took her picture.

"I followed her to baggage claim, and in a very voyeuristic creepy way, I took a photo of her while she was walking," he told the audience.

That's when DeGeneres brought out Mirren.

