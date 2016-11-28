Breaking News

James Marsden meets his longtime celebrity crush and puckers up

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 9:03 PM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

(CNN)James Marsden was as giddy as a schoolboy when he met Dame Helen Mirren on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Monday.

The actor told DeGeneres that he's had a "massive crush" on Mirren, 71, for years, but they'd never actually met.
    Though Marsden, 43, did admit that he once saw Mirren at the Rome International Airport and instead of introducing himself, he followed her around and covertly took her picture.
    "I followed her to baggage claim, and in a very voyeuristic creepy way, I took a photo of her while she was walking," he told the audience.
    That's when DeGeneres brought out Mirren.
    Marsden turned bright red before the two embraced and shared a peck on the lips.
    Stars, they're just like us.