Iggy Azalea loves her plastic surgeon

Story highlights
- The rapper posted in honor of her doctor's birthday
- He performed surgery on her nose and breasts
(CNN)Celebs are famous for denying they have gone under the knife.
But not Iggy Azalea.
The rapper not only owns up to it, her plastic surgeon apparently has a special place in her heart.
Azalea posted a happy birthday message to Dr. Ashkan Ghavami on her Instagram account.
On a picture of the two of them together she wrote, "It might seem obvious I'd hold the man I owe my fabulous nose and breasts to in high regard."
"But vanity aside; Ash you're hilarious as hell, talented, eclectic, a progressive thinker & someone who supports women in their choice to do what they want with their OWN bodies (tons of men don't share that sentiment)," Azalea added in the caption. "So cheers to you! I'm proud to call you my friend."
Ghavami returns her esteem.
He reposted the photo and wrote, "My BDay is complete. Those like you who stand apart and trailblaze their own path no matter who tries to block or impede it, ALWAYS come out ahead, most importantly for themselves.."