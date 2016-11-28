Iggy Azalea loves her plastic surgeon

Story highlights The rapper posted in honor of her doctor's birthday

He performed surgery on her nose and breasts

(CNN) Celebs are famous for denying they have gone under the knife.

But not Iggy Azalea.

The rapper not only owns up to it, her plastic surgeon apparently has a special place in her heart.

Azalea posted a happy birthday message to Dr. Ashkan Ghavami on her Instagram account.

On a picture of the two of them together she wrote, "It might seem obvious I'd hold the man I owe my fabulous nose and breasts to in high regard."

