A mixture of recycled cow dung and clay, merdacotta is formed by extracting the methane and urea from manure, removing unwelcome odors. The methane is then burnt to produce electricity, minimizing waste.

The Shit Museum – A mixture of recycled cow dung and clay, merdacotta is formed by extracting the methane and urea from manure, removing unwelcome odors. The methane is then burnt to produce electricity, minimizing waste.

There are 2,000 volcanoes in Chile, 500 of which are active. The stools are designed to celebrate the beauty of natural forms. By manipulating the temperature of the cooling lava, the designers have given each stool a unique texture, from rough and pimpled to smooth and dripping, as seen here.

gt2P – There are 2,000 volcanoes in Chile, 500 of which are active. The stools are designed to celebrate the beauty of natural forms. By manipulating the temperature of the cooling lava, the designers have given each stool a unique texture, from rough and pimpled to smooth and dripping, as seen here.

Both designers use reconfigurations of antique metal ware -- silver and pewter domestic objects such as spoons, sugar bowls and teapots -- to create new pieces, such as platters, sculptures or, in this case, candlesticks.

David Clarke – Both designers use reconfigurations of antique metal ware -- silver and pewter domestic objects such as spoons, sugar bowls and teapots -- to create new pieces, such as platters, sculptures or, in this case, candlesticks.

Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage

Misha Kahn – Born in Minnesota in 1989, Fulbright Fellow Misha Kahn is known for his unconventional use of materials. Some of his latest works will be on view in Miami as part of New York-based gallery Friedman Benda's group show.



To make his "The Wild One China Cabinet" (seen here), the designer used woven grass, car parts, garbage and sea glass from Swaziland. Another of Kahn's designs, "The Slippery Feel of Inevitably," is a 12-foot hand-woven mohair tapestry of clay, paper dolls and computer rendering, depicting a kaleidoscopic landscape of Jell-O moulds.