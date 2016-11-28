Breaking News

Jelly palaces and cow dung vases: Cool designs from bizarre materials

By Nicola Davison, CNN

Updated 7:13 AM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Flavor-based experiential design studio &lt;a href=&quot;http://bompasandparr.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bompas &amp;amp; Parr&lt;/a&gt; are experts in the art of jelly-making. Their architectural jelly installations have included replicas of Buckingham Palace, St Paul&#39;s Cathedral and Harrods.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
Bompas & ParrFlavor-based experiential design studio Bompas & Parr are experts in the art of jelly-making. Their architectural jelly installations have included replicas of Buckingham Palace, St Paul's Cathedral and Harrods.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
The studio continues to push the boundaries of contemporary food design: a recent installation involved visitors walking through clouds of &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/08/12/design/alcohol-architecture-cocktail-cloud-bar-bompas-parr/&quot;&gt;breathable booze&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
Bompas & ParrThe studio continues to push the boundaries of contemporary food design: a recent installation involved visitors walking through clouds of breathable booze.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theshitmuseum.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Shit Museum&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s new series of tableware, flowerpots, vases, tiles and tables may look like they&#39;re made from terracotta, but &quot;merdacotta&quot; is a more accurate description.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
The Shit MuseumThe Shit Museum's new series of tableware, flowerpots, vases, tiles and tables may look like they're made from terracotta, but "merdacotta" is a more accurate description.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
A mixture of recycled cow dung and clay, merdacotta is formed by extracting the methane and urea from manure, removing unwelcome odors. The methane is then burnt to produce electricity, minimizing waste.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
The Shit MuseumA mixture of recycled cow dung and clay, merdacotta is formed by extracting the methane and urea from manure, removing unwelcome odors. The methane is then burnt to produce electricity, minimizing waste.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mottoform.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Salonen&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s designs combine hand-knit paper yarn with LEDs to make rounded pendant lamps. Her Loop lamps are an exploration of how traditional crafts -- in this case knitting -- can merge with technology in the creation of functional objects. Each lamp is knitted and crocheted by a local artisan, each with their own distinctive style, meaning no two lamps are the same.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
Elizabeth SalonenSalonen's designs combine hand-knit paper yarn with LEDs to make rounded pendant lamps. Her Loop lamps are an exploration of how traditional crafts -- in this case knitting -- can merge with technology in the creation of functional objects. Each lamp is knitted and crocheted by a local artisan, each with their own distinctive style, meaning no two lamps are the same.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
For their Remolten stool series, Chilean design studio &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gt2p.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;gt2P&lt;/a&gt; (which stands for &quot;great things to people&quot;) coated heat-resistant materials porcelain, stoneware and concrete in basaltic andesite -- a porous, lightweight rock found on active volcanic slopes across Chile.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
gt2PFor their Remolten stool series, Chilean design studio gt2P (which stands for "great things to people") coated heat-resistant materials porcelain, stoneware and concrete in basaltic andesite -- a porous, lightweight rock found on active volcanic slopes across Chile.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
There are 2,000 volcanoes in Chile, 500 of which are active. The stools are designed to celebrate the beauty of natural forms. By manipulating the temperature of the cooling lava, the designers have given each stool a unique texture, from rough and pimpled to smooth and dripping, as seen here.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
gt2PThere are 2,000 volcanoes in Chile, 500 of which are active. The stools are designed to celebrate the beauty of natural forms. By manipulating the temperature of the cooling lava, the designers have given each stool a unique texture, from rough and pimpled to smooth and dripping, as seen here.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
German industrial designer &lt;a href=&quot;http://konstantin-grcic.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Konstantin Grcic&lt;/a&gt; uses a new composite material, minero, to create an experimental chair based on a 15th-century Italian painting. Grcic&#39;s Hieronymus series, presented at Design Miami by Galerie Kreo, is designed to emulate the spatial qualities of the furniture depicted in Antonello da Messina&#39;s 1475 painting &quot;St Jerome.&quot; (&quot;Hieronymus&quot; is the Greek and Latin form of the name Jerome). &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The Hieronymus Minero seat is molded from a composite of concrete and resin developed especially for this piece.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
Konstantin GrcicGerman industrial designer Konstantin Grcic uses a new composite material, minero, to create an experimental chair based on a 15th-century Italian painting. Grcic's Hieronymus series, presented at Design Miami by Galerie Kreo, is designed to emulate the spatial qualities of the furniture depicted in Antonello da Messina's 1475 painting "St Jerome." ("Hieronymus" is the Greek and Latin form of the name Jerome).

The Hieronymus Minero seat is molded from a composite of concrete and resin developed especially for this piece.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
During Design Miami, Ornamentum will present a joint exhibition showcasing the work of American metalworker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jaydanmoore.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jaydan Moore&lt;/a&gt; (work seen here), and British silversmith &lt;a href=&quot;https://misterclarke.wordpress.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;David Clarke&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
Jaydan Moore During Design Miami, Ornamentum will present a joint exhibition showcasing the work of American metalworker Jaydan Moore (work seen here), and British silversmith David Clarke.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Both designers use reconfigurations of antique metal ware -- silver and pewter domestic objects such as spoons, sugar bowls and teapots -- to create new pieces, such as platters, sculptures or, in this case, candlesticks.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
David ClarkeBoth designers use reconfigurations of antique metal ware -- silver and pewter domestic objects such as spoons, sugar bowls and teapots -- to create new pieces, such as platters, sculptures or, in this case, candlesticks.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Born in Minnesota in 1989, Fulbright Fellow Misha Kahn is known for his unconventional use of materials. Some of his latest works will be on view in Miami as part of New York-based gallery Friedman Benda&#39;s group show. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To make his &quot;The Wild One China Cabinet&quot; (seen here), the designer used woven grass, car parts, garbage and sea glass from Swaziland. Another of Kahn&#39;s designs, &quot;The Slippery Feel of Inevitably,&quot; is a 12-foot hand-woven mohair tapestry of clay, paper dolls and computer rendering, depicting a kaleidoscopic landscape of Jell-O moulds.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
Misha KahnBorn in Minnesota in 1989, Fulbright Fellow Misha Kahn is known for his unconventional use of materials. Some of his latest works will be on view in Miami as part of New York-based gallery Friedman Benda's group show.

To make his "The Wild One China Cabinet" (seen here), the designer used woven grass, car parts, garbage and sea glass from Swaziland. Another of Kahn's designs, "The Slippery Feel of Inevitably," is a 12-foot hand-woven mohair tapestry of clay, paper dolls and computer rendering, depicting a kaleidoscopic landscape of Jell-O moulds.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
French-born designer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.marlene-huissoud.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Marlene Huissoud&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s interest is in materials derived from insects, such as honeybees and Indian silkworms. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;She sees insects as her partners in the design process, and explores how their natural waste can be harnessed in design. Her Bee Vessel vases, for instance, are made from honeybee bio resin.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
Marlene HuissoudFrench-born designer Marlene Huissoud's interest is in materials derived from insects, such as honeybees and Indian silkworms.

She sees insects as her partners in the design process, and explores how their natural waste can be harnessed in design. Her Bee Vessel vases, for instance, are made from honeybee bio resin.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
As the son and grandson of flower-growers, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.marcinrusak.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Marcin Rusak&lt;/a&gt; has long been fascinated by natural sources of decoration. Taking inspiration from the mechanisms and processes underpinning today&#39;s corporate flower industry, his Flora furniture collection features colorful blooms set in black resin -- a nod to the ephemeral nature of floral beauty.
Photos: Cool new designs from jelly, dung and garbage
Marcin RusakAs the son and grandson of flower-growers, Marcin Rusak has long been fascinated by natural sources of decoration. Taking inspiration from the mechanisms and processes underpinning today's corporate flower industry, his Flora furniture collection features colorful blooms set in black resin -- a nod to the ephemeral nature of floral beauty.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
design miami unusual materials 13design miami unusual materials 14design miami unusual materials 11design miami unusual materials 10design miami unusual materials design miami unusual materials 7design miami unusual materials 9design miami unusual materials 2design miami unusual materials 5design miami unusual materials 6design miami unusual materials 4design miami unusual materialsdesign miami unusual materials 15

(CNN)Design is a discipline that tends to take itself rather seriously.

Stronger than concrete? Why this new material could define our age
London Design Festival: Will timber define our age?
Perhaps this is why so many designers return time and again to dependable, tried-and-tested materials like hardwoods, aluminum and steel, all of which confer a sense of solidity, modernity and sophistication.
    At this year's Design Miami, however, a small group of adventurous designers has cast off convention, trading in more traditional materials in favor of flowers, beehives, car parts and garbage, to name just a few of the unusual materials on display.
    Read: The world's most sublime spiral staircases
    In celebration of the opening of Design Miami, CNN Style has highlighted studios from across the globe that are experimenting with materiality, from flowerpots made of cow dung to a replica of Buckingham Palace rendered in jelly.
    Read More
    Though their products are wildly different in form, what unites these designers is a sense of curiosity and play -- evidence that design works best when it doesn't conform.