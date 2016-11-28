South Korea scandal: President too busy to take questions, lawyer says

Story highlights As many as 1.5 million people protested Saturday calling for President's resignation

Park has been named as a suspect in a corruption scandal

(CNN) South Korea's President Park Geun-hye has once again refused to be questioned by prosecutors in a corruption scandal that has prompted mass street protests.

In an SMS message to the prosecutors' office, Park's attorney Yoo Yeong-ha said the President was too busy.

"President Park is currently working to control the situation in Korea and also has to pick a special prosecutor by tomorrow so given this schedule it would be difficult," the text read. "Park cannot co-operate with the prosecutors' request to question her face-to-face ... and we regret that."

Prosecutors want to question Park as a suspect in a rapidly-expanding corruption case which started with the disclosure that she had shown classified documents to confidante Choi Soon-sil.