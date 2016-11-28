Breaking News

South Korea scandal: President too busy to take questions, lawyer says

By Paula Hancocks and Jung-eun Kim, CNN

Updated 10:51 AM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

S. Korean protesters demand Park&#39;s resignation
south korea mass protest hancocks lok_00005409

    JUST WATCHED

    S. Korean protesters demand Park's resignation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

S. Korean protesters demand Park's resignation 01:32

Story highlights

  • As many as 1.5 million people protested Saturday calling for President's resignation
  • Park has been named as a suspect in a corruption scandal

(CNN)South Korea's President Park Geun-hye has once again refused to be questioned by prosecutors in a corruption scandal that has prompted mass street protests.

In an SMS message to the prosecutors' office, Park's attorney Yoo Yeong-ha said the President was too busy.
    "President Park is currently working to control the situation in Korea and also has to pick a special prosecutor by tomorrow so given this schedule it would be difficult," the text read. "Park cannot co-operate with the prosecutors' request to question her face-to-face ... and we regret that."
    Prosecutors want to question Park as a suspect in a rapidly-expanding corruption case which started with the disclosure that she had shown classified documents to confidante Choi Soon-sil.
    South Korea presidential scandal: What you need to know
    Read More
    For weeks, hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets calling for Park's resignation.
    Organizers claim up to 1.5 million people protested in downtown Seoul on Saturday night. Police put the figure at close to 270,000. Either way, it was one of the largest demonstrations since the democratization of the country in 1987.
    Thousands of South Koreans take to the streets of Seoul to demand President Park Geun-Hye step down on November 26, 2016 in South Korea. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Thousands of South Koreans take to the streets of Seoul to demand President Park Geun-Hye step down on November 26, 2016 in South Korea. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Approval ratings for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have dipped into single digits since the accusation that she allowed her confidante, Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold an official government post, view confidential documents and presidential speeches. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Approval ratings for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have dipped into single digits since the accusation that she allowed her confidante, Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold an official government post, view confidential documents and presidential speeches. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    In the face of cold and snow, demonstrators filed into the streets of Seoul to protest the growing scandal that has engulfed the presidency. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    In the face of cold and snow, demonstrators filed into the streets of Seoul to protest the growing scandal that has engulfed the presidency. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Although she has apologized, Park has resisted the public pressure to resign. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Although she has apologized, Park has resisted the public pressure to resign. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Riot police and protesters engaged in a shoving match as the protesters attempted to march toward the presidential Blue House. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Riot police and protesters engaged in a shoving match as the protesters attempted to march toward the presidential Blue House. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    In a country of 50 million people, organizers of Saturday&#39;s protest called for 2 million to hit the streets. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    In a country of 50 million people, organizers of Saturday's protest called for 2 million to hit the streets. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Park is due to leave office in February 2018 and cannot run in the presidential election in December next year. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Park is due to leave office in February 2018 and cannot run in the presidential election in December next year. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Her resistance to resign has infuriated her critics, who have questioned her judgment. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    Her resistance to resign has infuriated her critics, who have questioned her judgment. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    The scandal isn&#39;t the only reason many are asking her to step down. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    The scandal isn't the only reason many are asking her to step down. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    The country&#39;s stagnating economy and the Sewol ferry sinking, which killed more than 300, have also contributed to growing dissatisfaction. (Read the full story &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/26/asia/south-korea-mass-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;)
    Photos: South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
    The country's stagnating economy and the Sewol ferry sinking, which killed more than 300, have also contributed to growing dissatisfaction. (Read the full story here)
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    GettyImages-625866216SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919514SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919964SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919490SKorea protestsGettyImages-625865456SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919504SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919522SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919930SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919926SKorea protestsGettyImages-625919948SKorea protests
    Snow and freezing temperatures did not dampen growing determination to publicly and peacefully show the President they want her to step down, marching at one point within 200 meters of the Blue House, the Presidential palace, where Park lives.

    The allegations

    Prosecutors have been wanting to question Park over her links to Choi, who is a member of a cult-like religion and has been a close confidante of the president for years.
    Choi has been in prison for weeks after being indicted on charges of fraud, abuse of power and coercion, accused of extorting millions of dollars from big businesses for her foundations and personal use.
    Offices have been raided, top executives hauled in for questioning and two of Park's former Presidential aides, among others, have also been indicted.
    5 reasons why South Korea&#39;s president is unlikely to quit
    South Korea's Park Geun-hye: 5 reasons she won't quit
    Prosecutors say they found evidence Park conspired with Choi and her aides. According to the Blue House, Park's attorney said the suggestion that Park has committed a serious crime is not true and the investigation is based on speculation and imagination.
    Park, he says, will co-operate with a special investigation to investigate whether this scandal had an effect on state affairs. Choosing a prosecutor for that separate investigation is coincidentally one of the reasons cited for her being too busy to be questioned.

    More arrests

    The world of Korean entertainment found itself dragged into the ever-growing scandal Sunday as a former commercial and music video director, Cha Eun-taek was indicted on charges including embezzlement and coercion, prosecutors say.
    Park's attorney mentioned Cha's indictment along with the President's former economics advisor as another reason Park is too busy to talk to prosecutors.
    South Korea&#39;s President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on November 4, 2016. Park on November 4 agreed to submit to questioning by prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal engulfing her administration, accepting that the damaging fallout was &quot;all my fault&quot;. / AFP / POOL / Ed Jones (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)
    South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on November 4, 2016. Park on November 4 agreed to submit to questioning by prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal engulfing her administration, accepting that the damaging fallout was "all my fault". / AFP / POOL / Ed Jones (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

      JUST WATCHED

      Growing political corruption in South Korea

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Growing political corruption in South Korea 02:14
    A number of the ruling Saenuri Party's lawmakers have resigned over the scandal, and on Monday Park accepted the resignation of Justice Minister Kim Hyun-Woong who submitted his resignation last week.
    Opposition leaders are currently planning to start the process of impeachment against Park as early as this week.
    The opposition Minjoo Party issued a statement Monday saying President Park must not forget she is a suspect, criticizing her for using her Presidency to avoid prosecutors' questions.
    They have dubbed the scandal "Park-Gate."