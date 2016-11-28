Malaysian civil rights leader released from solitary confinement

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) A prominent Malaysian civil rights leader has been released after she was controversially jailed under anti-extremism laws .

Maria Chin Abdullah was arrested November 18, on the eve of a mass rally against Prime Minister Najib Razak organized by Bersih, a coalition of pro-democracy groups.

The 59-year-old was detained under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act 2012, or SOSMA, a law designed to tackle terrorism under which suspects can be detained without trial for 28 days.

'Not a terrorist'

"My detention is illegal," Chin told supporters following her release. "I'm not a terrorist and neither is Bersih a terrorist organization."

She was kept in solitary confinement in what Amnesty International described as "deplorable conditions." Chin described the experience as "humiliating."

"In solitary confinement, the lights are on 24 hours a day and you wake up and don't know whether it's day or night."

The mother of three said that she was also denied access to her family and lawyers during her detention although she was allowed to see them for an hour on November 27.

Tens of thousands rallied against Malaysia's government this month.

Mass rallies

According to police, Chin was arrested after "documents detrimental to parliamentary democracy" were found in Bersih's offices during a raid. Her detention, a police spokesman said, was to give authorities sufficient time to obtain more information on the organization's "foreign funding."

Police did not respond to a CNN request for comment.

Prime Minister Najib Razak has faced repeated protests over the 1MDB scandal.

Cartoonist detained

As Chin was released, another prominent government critic was arrested.

Cartoonist Zulkiflee Anwar Ulhaque, known as Zunar, was arrested on suspicion of sedition Saturday following an exhibition at the Georgetown Literary Festival.

He is currently banned from leaving the country and faces nine charges with a potential maximum prison term of 43 years.

Zunar told CNN he was released after a day's detention and has to report back to police next month.

"They said I will likely be charged under the Sedition Act," he said.