Japan's giant sinkhole is sinking again

(CNN) A giant sinkhole that was hastily repaired in Japan earlier this month is showing signs of movement.

Traffic was stopped at the busy intersection in Japanese city of Fukuoka on the weekend after the road was seen to sink some seven centimeters (2.7 inches).

Earlier this month, a 30 meter (98 feet) wide, 15 meter (50 feet) deep hole suddenly opened, swallowing five lanes of road and flooding with water.

It was repaired in a matter of days in what was seen as a testament to Japanese engineering and efficiency.

Some doubt was raised over those plaudits Saturday however, when traffic had to be stopped around the hole as a section of road began sinking again. The road has since been re-opened.

