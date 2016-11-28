Breaking News

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst ever coral bleaching

By Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 10:08 AM ET, Tue November 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Great Barrier Reef loses record high coral
Great Barrier Reef loses record high coral

    JUST WATCHED

    Great Barrier Reef loses record high coral

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Great Barrier Reef loses record high coral 00:57

Story highlights

  • Out of the three bleaching events on the reef, this was the most severe
  • It could take up to 15 years for the coral to regrow

(CNN)Coral across Australia's Great Barrier Reef has suffered its most devastating die-off on record, a new report says.

In just nine months, bleaching caused by warmer water has killed around 67% of the coral in a previously pristine part of the reef, one of the natural wonders of the world.
    "We've seen three bleaching events (in the reef) and each time it can be explained by where the warm water was," the report's author, ARC Center of Excellent for Coral Reef Studies Director Terry Hughes, told CNN.
    "In the north, the summer temperatures got up to two degrees above the normal maximum and that caused severe bleaching," he said.
    Extensive aerial surveys and teams of divers were used to map the bleaching, which covered a length of 700 kilometers.
    Read More
    Hughes said it could take up to 15 years for coral to grow back to previous levels.
    Read: Can our oceans be saved from environmental ruin?
    Threats to the reef have become so severe that in recent years UNESCO has suggested it could be placed on list of World Heritage sites "in danger."
    A spokesman for Australia's Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg said a report on the status of the Great Barrier Reef to UNESCO was due by Friday, local time.
    A decision on whether or not the reef will be declared "in danger" is expected within the next year, the spokesman added.

    Most severe bleaching event yet

    Two major coral bleaching events in the Great Barrier Reef took place in 1998 and 2002, but Hughes said this year's had been the most devastating.
    "It's quite sobering, we've now seen three of these events, each one was more severe than the last and these have occurred with less than one degree of global warming," he said.
    "Two degrees of global warming will mean these events are more severe."
    Dramatic coral bleaching, seen in Australia&#39;s Great Barrier Reef from March 2016.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Dramatic coral bleaching, seen in Australia's Great Barrier Reef from March 2016.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Some of the bleaching of reefs in the northern section has been described as &quot;extreme.&quot;
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Some of the bleaching of reefs in the northern section has been described as "extreme."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Bleaching occurs when the marine algae that live inside corals die. Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Great Barrier Reef, 81% are characterized as &quot;severely bleached.&quot;
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Bleaching occurs when the marine algae that live inside corals die. Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Great Barrier Reef, 81% are characterized as "severely bleached."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    &quot;At some reefs, the final death toll is likely to exceed 90%,&quot; Andrew Baird, of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, says.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    "At some reefs, the final death toll is likely to exceed 90%," Andrew Baird, of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, says.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    A photo taken on September 22, 2014, shows bleached coral on the Reef, a key Australian tourist attraction.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    A photo taken on September 22, 2014, shows bleached coral on the Reef, a key Australian tourist attraction.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Tourism on the Great Barrier Reef generates an annual income of A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) and employs nearly 70,000 people.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Tourism on the Great Barrier Reef generates an annual income of A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) and employs nearly 70,000 people.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Reef, 81% are characterized as &quot;severely bleached.&quot;
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Reef, 81% are characterized as "severely bleached."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Driven by ocean temperatures that have been 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6° F) above average, the bleaching event has left large sections of coral drained of all color and fighting for survival.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Driven by ocean temperatures that have been 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6° F) above average, the bleaching event has left large sections of coral drained of all color and fighting for survival.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    The Reef has suffered two mass bleaching events, in 1998 and 2002, but the extent of the bleaching in these years was less severe than in 2016.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    The Reef has suffered two mass bleaching events, in 1998 and 2002, but the extent of the bleaching in these years was less severe than in 2016.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    coral bleaching 1coral bleaching 2coral bleaching 3great barrier reef coral bleaching wwf orig mg_00000118Coral bleaching Great Barrier Reef 1great barrier reef coral bleaching wwf orig mg_00005221Coral bleaching Great Barrier Reef 2Coral bleaching Great Barrier Reef 3Coral bleaching Great Barrier Reef 4
    Although the coral is expected to regrow, Hughes said a fourth or fifth major bleaching event in the next 15 years could damage the reef even further.
    "It's too unpredictable for anyone to be sure when the next event will occur," he said.
    RELATED: The Great Barrier Reef is not actually dead
    Researcher Grace Frank completing bleaching surveys in November along the less-damaged southern Great Barrier Reef.
    Researcher Grace Frank completing bleaching surveys in November along the less-damaged southern Great Barrier Reef.

    Northern reef used to be 'pristine'

    While the northern parts of the reef were damaged severely by the bleaching event, others survived almost entirely intact.
    The Great Barrier Reef's southern third only suffered about 1% bleaching on average, the report said, mostly due to the arrival of Cyclone Winston in February this year.
    "It brought temperatures in the bottom half of the reef down and saved it from what would have been a reef-wide bleaching event," Hughes said.
    Breathtaking photos show effects of climate change
    Photos: This is climate change
    The &quot;Climate Change -- In Focus&quot; exhibition shows the effects of climate change. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: A solitary bear sits on the edge of one of the Barter Islands, Alaska. There is no snow, when at this time of year, there should be,&quot; wrote photographer Patty Waymire. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic &lt;a href=&quot;http://yourshot.nationalgeographic.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;Your Shot&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    No snow, no ice?The "Climate Change -- In Focus" exhibition shows the effects of climate change.
    Pictured: A solitary bear sits on the edge of one of the Barter Islands, Alaska. There is no snow, when at this time of year, there should be," wrote photographer Patty Waymire. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    The exhibition shows the best 100 photographs from a global competition.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;On a recent trip to Indonesia we were saddened to see the huge number of bleached anemones. We expected to see some coral bleaching, but we were surprised by how many anemones were also becoming victims to rising ocean temperatures,&quot; wrote photographer Diana Paboojian. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    A dying homeThe exhibition shows the best 100 photographs from a global competition.
    "On a recent trip to Indonesia we were saddened to see the huge number of bleached anemones. We expected to see some coral bleaching, but we were surprised by how many anemones were also becoming victims to rising ocean temperatures," wrote photographer Diana Paboojian. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Photo: Kira Morris. A group of emperor penguins faces a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Emperors at the edge in AntarcticaPhoto: Kira Morris. A group of emperor penguins faces a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Photo: Jetje Japhet, South Africa. &quot;These animals have found the secret stash of the orange farmer who dumps the oranges that have fallen from his trees at least 7km away from the orchards to control the breeding of fruit fly. It is the end of a long, dry, winter exacerbated by global warming which makes the winters longer and drier and the summers hotter with less rain in an already dry climate. These animals then behave totally out of character with baboons and warthog still feeding after dark,&quot; wrote Japhet. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    DesperationPhoto: Jetje Japhet, South Africa. "These animals have found the secret stash of the orange farmer who dumps the oranges that have fallen from his trees at least 7km away from the orchards to control the breeding of fruit fly. It is the end of a long, dry, winter exacerbated by global warming which makes the winters longer and drier and the summers hotter with less rain in an already dry climate. These animals then behave totally out of character with baboons and warthog still feeding after dark," wrote Japhet. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    A seal lies near among massive cracks in the sea ice near Ross Island, Antarctica. Photo: Kira Morris, Antarctica.&lt;em&gt; &lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Seal on cracking iceA seal lies near among massive cracks in the sea ice near Ross Island, Antarctica. Photo: Kira Morris, Antarctica. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Photo: Probal Rashid. &quot;A flood-affected woman on a raft approaches a boat, searching a dry place to shelter herself in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh. Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change,&quot; wrote Rashid. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Climate survivorPhoto: Probal Rashid. "A flood-affected woman on a raft approaches a boat, searching a dry place to shelter herself in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh. Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change," wrote Rashid. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Photo: Vladimir Melnik, Russia: &quot;I was in expedition exploring Franz Josef Land archipelago. There was a polar station where people brought dogs as guards against polar bears. The summer is difficult time for bears. In recent years warming in Arctic resulted in loss of sea ice which is critically important for bears as they can hunt only from ice. The bears which stay on the islands doomed to meager ration and go to human settlements,&quot; wrote Melnik. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    One to fivePhoto: Vladimir Melnik, Russia: "I was in expedition exploring Franz Josef Land archipelago. There was a polar station where people brought dogs as guards against polar bears. The summer is difficult time for bears. In recent years warming in Arctic resulted in loss of sea ice which is critically important for bears as they can hunt only from ice. The bears which stay on the islands doomed to meager ration and go to human settlements," wrote Melnik. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Photo: Ujjal Das, India: &quot;The pic was taken in Puruliya District of West Bengal. This is a drought-prone area and in summertime the whole district becomes dry creating water problem.&quot; &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    CrackedPhoto: Ujjal Das, India: "The pic was taken in Puruliya District of West Bengal. This is a drought-prone area and in summertime the whole district becomes dry creating water problem." Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Matuf Ikhsan, Indonesia: &quot;In Gers, France, an irrigation reservoir supplies water to a monocultural field. Here the economy revolves mainly around culinary tourism.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Running out of waterMatuf Ikhsan, Indonesia: "In Gers, France, an irrigation reservoir supplies water to a monocultural field. Here the economy revolves mainly around culinary tourism."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Riddhima Singh Bhati, India: &quot;This part of Rajasthan is badly affected by intense heat waves and dryness because of decreased precipitation. The anticipated rise in temperature due to climate change poses formidable challenge to development of livestock in India.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    In search of greenRiddhima Singh Bhati, India: "This part of Rajasthan is badly affected by intense heat waves and dryness because of decreased precipitation. The anticipated rise in temperature due to climate change poses formidable challenge to development of livestock in India."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Photo by Hira Ali, Pakistan: &quot;The picture shows a flooding in the mountainous area of Chitral, in the north of Pakistan. There are many glaciers high in the mountain. Due to climate change, for the past two years there has been a lot of flooding and destruction.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Flood in ChitralPhoto by Hira Ali, Pakistan: "The picture shows a flooding in the mountainous area of Chitral, in the north of Pakistan. There are many glaciers high in the mountain. Due to climate change, for the past two years there has been a lot of flooding and destruction."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    Photo: Leung Ka Wa, China: &quot;A visible aspect of climate change is the turbidity in the air. It can be caused by particulates caused by combustion products. The turbid air decreases visibility so it is harder to see the stars in urban areas.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Disappearing starsPhoto: Leung Ka Wa, China: "A visible aspect of climate change is the turbidity in the air. It can be caused by particulates caused by combustion products. The turbid air decreases visibility so it is harder to see the stars in urban areas."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Photo: Tom Schifanella, USA: &quot;Since 2000, Icelandic glaciers have lost 12% of their size, in less than 15 years. Pictured here, Icelandic guide Hanna Pétursdóttir admires an ice cave inside the Svínafellsjökull Glacier, which she notes is rapidly expanding due to the effects of global warming,&quot; wrote Schifanella. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Icelandic Glaciers disappearing fastPhoto: Tom Schifanella, USA: "Since 2000, Icelandic glaciers have lost 12% of their size, in less than 15 years. Pictured here, Icelandic guide Hanna Pétursdóttir admires an ice cave inside the Svínafellsjökull Glacier, which she notes is rapidly expanding due to the effects of global warming," wrote Schifanella. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Photo: Stuart Chape, Samoa: &quot;This aerial view of the Chong Kneas floating village on Tonle Sap lake, Cambodia, demonstrates just how threatened the great lake is from changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures.&quot;&lt;em&gt; &lt;em&gt;&lt;/em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Tonle Sap 8Photo: Stuart Chape, Samoa: "This aerial view of the Chong Kneas floating village on Tonle Sap lake, Cambodia, demonstrates just how threatened the great lake is from changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures." Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    Photo: Long Yat Chau, Hong Kong: &quot;Air pollution, particularly in the form of waste gas from generating stations, is a serious problem in Hong Kong.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    PollutionPhoto: Long Yat Chau, Hong Kong: "Air pollution, particularly in the form of waste gas from generating stations, is a serious problem in Hong Kong."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Photo: Ryan Lai, Hong Kong: &quot;Piles of solid waste lie behind a perfectly-framed photograph of spectacular scenery.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    How much further out?Photo: Ryan Lai, Hong Kong: "Piles of solid waste lie behind a perfectly-framed photograph of spectacular scenery."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Photo: Felicia Hou, USA: &quot;It is almost as if Mother Nature is sending us a warning that if we do not stop destroying the planet now, there may not be one to destroy in the future.&quot;
    Photos: This is climate change
    ForeshadowPhoto: Felicia Hou, USA: "It is almost as if Mother Nature is sending us a warning that if we do not stop destroying the planet now, there may not be one to destroy in the future."
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Photo: Vadim Balakin, Russia: &quot;These polar bear remains have been discovered at one of the islands of Northern Svalbard, Norway. While it is not certain whether the polar bear died from starvation or old age, the good condition of its teeth indicate that it is most likely from starvation,&quot; wrote Balakin. &lt;em&gt;Via National Geographic Your Shot&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: This is climate change
    Life and DeathPhoto: Vadim Balakin, Russia: "These polar bear remains have been discovered at one of the islands of Northern Svalbard, Norway. While it is not certain whether the polar bear died from starvation or old age, the good condition of its teeth indicate that it is most likely from starvation," wrote Balakin. Via National Geographic Your Shot
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    polar bear climate changefish climate changepenguins climate changeanimals climate changeseal climate changeclimate survivorpolar bear dogs restricted usecracked earth indiacop22 photo 12cop22 photo 11cop22 photo 10cop22 photo 09ice cave icelandfloating village cambodiacop 22 photo 15cop 22 photo 14cop 22 photo 13polar bear climate change
    Hughes said the northern sections had previously been among the most pristine in the entire Great Barrier Reef, remaining untouched while the southern regions saw their coral drop by half in the past 30 years.
    "It's hard to get to, so it's the part where there are more sharks, more crocodiles, more turtles, more coral. Unfortunately the 67 per cent loss we've detected means that pristine northern part is now in a worse condition than the lower part," he said.