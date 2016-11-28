Breaking News

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst ever coral bleaching

By Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 11:37 PM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Staghorn corals killed by coral bleaching on Bourke Reef, in the northern Great Barrier Reef.
Staghorn corals killed by coral bleaching on Bourke Reef, in the northern Great Barrier Reef.

Story highlights

  • Out of the three bleaching events on the reef, this was the most severe
  • It could take up to 15 years for the coral to regrow

(CNN)Coral across Australia's Great Barrier Reef has suffered its most devastating die-off on record, a new report says

In just nine months, bleaching caused by warmer water has killed around 67% of the coral in a previously pristine part of the reef, one of the natural wonders of the world.
    "We've seen three bleaching events (in the reef) and each time it can be explained by where the warm water was," the report's author, ARC Center of Excellent for Coral Reef Studies Director Terry Hughes, told CNN.
    "In the north, the summer temperatures got up to two degrees above the normal maximum and that caused severe bleaching," he said.
    Extensive aerial surveys and teams of divers were used to map the bleaching, which covered a length of 700 kilometers.
    Read More
    Hughes said it could take up to 15 years for coral to grow back to previous levels.
    Threats to the reef have become so severe that in recent years UNESCO has suggested it could be placed on list of World Heritage sites "in danger."
    A spokesman for Australia's Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg said a report on the status of the Great Barrier Reef to UNESCO was due by Friday, local time.
    A decision on whether or not the reef will be declared "in danger" is expected within the next year, the spokesman added.

    Most severe bleaching event yet

    Two major coral bleaching events in the Great Barrier Reef took place in 1998 and 2002, but Hughes said this year's had been the most devastating.
    "It's quite sobering, we've now seen three of these events, each one was more severe than the last and these have occurred with less than one degree of global warming," he said.
    "Two degrees of global warming will mean these events are more severe."
    Dramatic coral bleaching, seen in Australia&#39;s Great Barrier Reef from March 2016.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Dramatic coral bleaching, seen in Australia's Great Barrier Reef from March 2016.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Some of the bleaching of reefs in the northern section has been described as &quot;extreme.&quot;
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Some of the bleaching of reefs in the northern section has been described as "extreme."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Bleaching occurs when the marine algae that live inside corals die. Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Great Barrier Reef, 81% are characterized as &quot;severely bleached.&quot;
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Bleaching occurs when the marine algae that live inside corals die. Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Great Barrier Reef, 81% are characterized as "severely bleached."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    &quot;At some reefs, the final death toll is likely to exceed 90%,&quot; Andrew Baird, of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, says.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    "At some reefs, the final death toll is likely to exceed 90%," Andrew Baird, of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, says.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    A photo taken on September 22, 2014, shows bleached coral on the Reef, a key Australian tourist attraction.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    A photo taken on September 22, 2014, shows bleached coral on the Reef, a key Australian tourist attraction.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Tourism on the Great Barrier Reef generates an annual income of A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) and employs nearly 70,000 people.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Tourism on the Great Barrier Reef generates an annual income of A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) and employs nearly 70,000 people.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Reef, 81% are characterized as &quot;severely bleached.&quot;
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Reef, 81% are characterized as "severely bleached."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Driven by ocean temperatures that have been 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6° F) above average, the bleaching event has left large sections of coral drained of all color and fighting for survival.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    Driven by ocean temperatures that have been 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6° F) above average, the bleaching event has left large sections of coral drained of all color and fighting for survival.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    The Reef has suffered two mass bleaching events, in 1998 and 2002, but the extent of the bleaching in these years was less severe than in 2016.
    Photos: Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers 'extreme' coral bleaching
    The Reef has suffered two mass bleaching events, in 1998 and 2002, but the extent of the bleaching in these years was less severe than in 2016.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    coral bleaching 1coral bleaching 2coral bleaching 3great barrier reef coral bleaching wwf orig mg_00000118Coral bleaching Great Barrier Reef 1great barrier reef coral bleaching wwf orig mg_00005221Coral bleaching Great Barrier Reef 2Coral bleaching Great Barrier Reef 3Coral bleaching Great Barrier Reef 4
    Although the coral is expected to regrow, Hughes said a fourth or fifth major bleaching event in the next 15 years could damage the reef even further.
    "It's too unpredictable for anyone to be sure when the next event will occur," he said.
    RELATED: The Great Barrier Reef is not actually dead
    Researcher Grace Frank completing bleaching surveys in November along the less-damaged southern Great Barrier Reef.
    Researcher Grace Frank completing bleaching surveys in November along the less-damaged southern Great Barrier Reef.

    Northern reef used to be 'pristine'

    While the northern parts of the reef were damaged severely by the bleaching event, others survived almost entirely intact.
    The Great Barrier Reef's southern third only suffered about 1% bleaching on average, the report said, mostly due to the arrival of Cyclone Winston in February this year.
    "It brought temperatures in the bottom half of the reef down and saved it from what would have been a reef-wide bleaching event," Hughes said.
    Hughes said the northern sections had previously been among the most pristine in the entire Great Barrier Reef, remaining untouched while the southern regions saw their coral drop by half in the past 30 years.
    "It's hard to get to, so it's the part where there are more sharks, more crocodiles, more turtles, more coral. Unfortunately the 67 per cent loss we've detected means that pristine northern part is now in a worse condition than the lower part," he said.