Could you pass China's grueling, 5-hour civil service exam?

Beijing (CNN) Imagine taking a five-hour exam just to get a job interview.

That's what nearly 1.5 million people did in China Sunday, taking the country's grueling civil service entrance exam, or Guokao.

Test-takers had two hours to answer 135 multiple-choice questions on topics covering language, mathematics, logic, politics, law and culture. That was followed by 3 hours of essay questions.

The exam is only held once a year, so for those taking part, it's do or die.

They are competing for 27,000 jobs. The odds of getting one -- after the exam and a subsequent interview -- are about 55 to 1.

