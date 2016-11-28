Breaking News

Cuba remembers Castro

Updated 7:41 PM ET, Mon November 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A man in Havana, Cuba, pays tribute to late leader Fidel Castro on Monday, November 28. Cubans &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/27/world/fidel-castro-funeral-reaction/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will honor Castro&#39;s life&lt;/a&gt; at mass gatherings this week, with his funeral scheduled for Sunday, December 4.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
A man in Havana, Cuba, pays tribute to late leader Fidel Castro on Monday, November 28. Cubans will honor Castro's life at mass gatherings this week, with his funeral scheduled for Sunday, December 4.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Cubans hold photos of Castro as they wait to pay their respects at Havana&#39;s Revolution Square on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Cubans hold photos of Castro as they wait to pay their respects at Havana's Revolution Square on November 28.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
People gather at Revolution Square to pay tribute to Castro.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
People gather at Revolution Square to pay tribute to Castro.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
A woman dries her tears as she waits to pay her respects in Havana on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
A woman dries her tears as she waits to pay her respects in Havana on November 28.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Thousands wait in line at Revolution Square on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Thousands wait in line at Revolution Square on November 28.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
People pay their last respects to Castro in Revolution Square.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
People pay their last respects to Castro in Revolution Square.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Cuban soldiers march near Revolution Square on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Cuban soldiers march near Revolution Square on November 28.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Alejandro Castro Espin, son of Cuban President Raul Castro, offers his condolences to his cousin Antonio Castro Soto del Valle, right, at Revolution Square.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Alejandro Castro Espin, son of Cuban President Raul Castro, offers his condolences to his cousin Antonio Castro Soto del Valle, right, at Revolution Square.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Students sign a book of condolences and a loyalty oath for Fidel Castro at a community center in Havana on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Students sign a book of condolences and a loyalty oath for Fidel Castro at a community center in Havana on November 28.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Workers hang a giant banner of a young Castro from the Cuban National Library in Havana on Sunday, November 27.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Workers hang a giant banner of a young Castro from the Cuban National Library in Havana on Sunday, November 27.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
08 cuba remembers09 cuba remembers01 cuba remembers RESTRICTED03 cuba remembers02 cuba remembers04 cuba remembers06 cuba remembers07 cuba remembers08 cuba remembers05 cuba remembers
Cubans gather around the country to remember longtime leader Fidel Castro.