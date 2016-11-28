(CNN) Elian Gonzalez, who was at the center of a controversial international custody dispute when he was a boy, saw the late Fidel Castro as a father figure.

"That's how it was with Fidel. If I learned something and wanted to show him. And there are still many things I want to show him."

World attention

In November 1999, the boy was found clinging to an inner tube after the tiny boat he was traveling in from Cuba sank on the way to the United States. His mother and nine other people in the boat drowned.

After his rescue, he was placed with relatives in Miami, who wanted to keep him in the United States.

But Gonzalez's father fought to bring him back to Cuba. Then-Cuban leader Fidel Castro led massive protests in Cuba demanding Gonzalez's return.

In this iconic photo, a federal agent participates in the raid to remove Elian Gonzalez from his relatives' home in Miami on April 22, 2000.

The US government removed him at gunpoint from his relatives' home in Miami and after a legal battle, the government sent him back to Cuba in June 2000 to live with his father.