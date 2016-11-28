Story highlights 2M TV runs item to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

It prompts a furious response from activists, who said it normalizes violence

(CNN) To help women battling domestic violence, a Moroccan TV channel offered some advice: Cover your bruises with makeup.

The state-owned 2M TV caused controversy with its segment on Wednesday showing a makeup artist covering blue "bruises" on the eyes and cheeks of a model.

"It's a painful and sorrowful topic, but on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, we will show you the makeup [to cover the signs] of beatings," said the smiling artist. "It is a topic we lack the courage to discuss."

The makeup artist showed how to cover facial bruising with concealer.

The segment, which apparently also used makeup to create the "bruise," angered activists, who said it normalized domestic violence.

Activists also created a petition on the change.org website calling for punitive measures against the morning show.

