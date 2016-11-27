O Canada: Trudeau's Castro tribute raises eyebrows

(CNN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tribute complimenting Fidel Castro as "remarkable" and a "larger than life leader who served his people" drew criticism and derision.

"Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and orator, Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation."

"While a controversial figure, both Mr. Castro's supporters and detractors recognized his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for 'el Comandante'."

Fidel Castro greets Justin Trudeau at the former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's state funeral on October 3, 2000.

Cuba's relationship with Canada is far more cordial than its history with the United States. Canada and Cuba have maintained uninterrupted diplomatic relations since 1945. Canada is Cuba's largest source of tourists. The two countries engage in trade as well as educational and cultural exchanges.

Trudeau added that his late father, Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau "was very proud to call him a friend." Castro had been an honorary pallbearer at his father's funeral.

The statement concluded: "We join the people of Cuba today in mourning the loss of this remarkable leader."

The prime minister's statement had Sen. Marco Rubio asking: Is this real?

"If this is a real statement from the PM of Canada it is shameful & embarrassing," he tweeted.

Is this a real statement or a parody? Because if this is a real statement from the PM of Canada it is shameful & embarrassing. https://t.co/lFXeqU7Ws0 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 26, 2016

US Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who fled Cuba with her family when she was 8 and became the first Cuban-American elected to Congress, was not impressed with Trudeau either.

"I've been reading his sickening love letter to dead Fidel Castro and I'm thinking, 'Sure, you did not lose a loved one to an execution squad. You did not lose a loved one to the gulags in Cuba,' " Ros-Lehtinen said.

"The only thing that Fidel has been successful in, has not been health nor education, or human rights or democracy, it's been holding onto power -- which is easy to do when you don't have elections," she said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, whose father was born and raised in Cuba, called Trudeau's tribute "disgraceful."

Disgraceful. Why do young socialists idolize totalitarian tyrants? Castro, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot -- all evil, torturing murderers. #truth https://t.co/mYJonVK7JB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 26, 2016

People mocked Trudeau penning rosy prose in honor of despots like Benito Mussolini, Kim Jong Il and Joseph Stalin.

"Today we say goodbye to Mr. Mussolini, the former Italian prime minister best known for his competent train-management," tweeted a Canadian political commentator.

#trudeaueulogies "Today we say goodbye to Mr. Mussolini, the former Italian prime minister best known for his competent train-management." — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) November 26, 2016

Another person tweeted an image of a dark North Korea contrasted with a brightly lit South Korea and wrote: "Kim Jong il will always be remembered fondly for his leadership and contributions on climate change."

Kim Jong il will always be remembered fondly for his leadership and contributions on climate change. #trudeaueulogies pic.twitter.com/aMoAC2vssm — Albertaardvark (@Albertaardvark) November 26, 2016

And Joseph Stalin really helped with "eradication of obesity in Ukraine," another chimed in.

"Mr. Stalin's greatest achievement was his eradication of obesity in the Ukraine through innovative agricultural reforms." #TrudeauEulogies — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) November 26, 2016

Spoof Trudeau eulogies also poured in for Montgomery Burns, Darth Vader and the Joker.

"While controversial, Mr. Burns will be remembered for his fight against childhood obesity." #trudeaueulogies #trudeaueulogy pic.twitter.com/qXrgPAuW3u — Corey Nut Cheerios (@CoreySchruder) November 26, 2016

"While controversial, Darth Vader achieved great heights in space construction & played a formative role in his son's life" #trudeaueulogies — Jason Markusoff (@markusoff) November 26, 2016