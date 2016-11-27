Environmentalist praises Obama's climate legacy

Story highlights Billionaire environmentalist called Paris climate agreement one of Obama's "signature achievements"

Steyer said he'll keep working to protect environment, despite Trump's pro-drilling agenda

(CNN) Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer praised President Obama Sunday, calling the Paris climate agreement one of his "signature achievements" in office.

In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Steyer, who has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on climate change activism, commended what he called Obama's "moral, intellectual and economic leadership" in helping to ratify the landmark emissions-cutting climate deal.

"It said something about where the United States stands in the world, where we choose to stand, where we've traditionally stood. It it was something that he should be very, very proud of," Steyer said.

"The strongest power of the American people is the will of the American people," Steyer said.

