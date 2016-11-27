Story highlights National Security Advisor Susan Rice: Advances are being made in Iraqi fight against ISIS

(CNN) Coalition forces are making progress in the battle against ISIS in Iraq, National Security Advisor Susan Rice said Sunday.

In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Rice said she believes the key Iraqi cities of Raqqa and Mosul would fall to US-backed Syrian forces.

"The Iraqi Security Forces inside of Iraq have taken back about 55 percent of the populated territory that ISIL originally seized back in 2014," Rice said, using another name for the Islamic State. "They have now, with our support and that of our 68-country coalition, encircled Mosul and they're beginning to move into parts of Mosul," she added.

As for the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa, the process of isolating and ultimately seizing the city has already begun, she said.

However, Rice acknowledged that despite the progress made, wiping ISIS from Iraq is still "going to be a very difficult fight."

