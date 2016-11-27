Breaking News

Kaepernick's pro-Castro comments anger Miami fans

By Shachar Peled, CNN

Updated 3:53 PM ET, Sun November 27, 2016

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick wore a shirt depicting Fidel Castro and Malcolm X after an August pre-season game.
  • The San Francisco 49ers played the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami
  • In August, Kaepernick wore a T-shirt depicting a meeting between Castro and Malcolm X

(CNN)Colin Kaepernick was greeted with a chorus of boos Sunday when he took the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

It wasn't just because he leading the San Francisco 49ers against the home-standing the Miami Dolphins.
    Miami is home to a large community of Cuban exiles and they are outraged by Kaepernick's support of the man they consider a brutal oppressor, the now-deceased Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
    Kaepernick is used to being booed. He's been raising a streak of controversies ever since his August decision to sit in protest during the national anthem before an NFL preseason game.
    After that game, he showed up at a news conference wearing a T-shirt depicting a meeting between Castro, who was alive then, and the late black rights activist Malcolm X.
    During an interview with Miami reporters on Wednesday, Kaepernick defended his choice to wear the T-shirt, according to Miami Herald columnist Armando Salguero's personal account.
    Over a teleconference call, Kaepernick reportedly praised Castro for investing in Cuba's education system, as opposed to the American investment in the prison system, according to Salguero.
    Kaepernick got a lot of criticism earlier this month. He didn't vote in the recent election, saying it would be "hypocritical" of him to cast a ballot.
    The Miami fans didn't distract Kaepernick too much. He threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter.
    Castro died Friday at 90.