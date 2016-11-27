Kaepernick's pro-Castro comments anger Miami fans

(CNN) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was greeted with a chorus of boos Sunday when he took the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

It wasn't just because the 49ers were playing against the home-standing Miami Dolphins.

After that game, he showed up at a news conference wearing a T-shirt depicting a meeting between Castro , who was alive then, and the late black rights activist Malcolm X.

During an interview with Miami reporters on Wednesday, Kaepernick defended his choice to wear the T-shirt, according to Miami Herald columnist Armando Salguero's personal account

Over a teleconference call, Kaepernick reportedly praised Castro for investing in Cuba's education system, as opposed to the American investment in the prison system, according to Salguero.

Kaepernick got a lot of criticism earlier this month. He didn't vote in the recent election , saying it would be "hypocritical" of him to cast a ballot.

As for Sunday's game, it came down to the final play. Kaepernick had the ball in his hands but was stopped short of the goal line.

The Dolphins defeated the 49ers 31-24. This was the 10th consecutive loss for the 49ers, the worst losing streak in team history.