New Orleans shooting kills 1, injures 9

Eight men and two women were shot near Bourbon Street

(CNN) Ten people were shot, one of them fatally, in New Orleans' French quarter early Sunday, city police said.

The shooting took place during the Bayou Classic Weekend, four days of events that include a parade and a college football game featuring Grambling State versus Southern University.

The two women and eight men shot were aged between 20 and 37, the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement.

Police received a call just before 1:30 a.m. local time reporting shots at the intersection of Bourbon and Iberville streets, near the western edge of the French Quarter.

The area is popular with tourists and was especially crowded because of the Thanksgiving weekend holiday and the football game, which had ended some six hours earlier in the Superdome, a short walk away.

A mounted sheriff's patrol blocks off a crime scene after Sunday's fatal shooting.

