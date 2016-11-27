Chuck Schumer Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader and Democratic senator from New York.

Personal:

Birth date: November 23, 1950

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Charles Ellis Schumer

Father: Abe Schumer, exterminator

Mother: Selma (Rosen) Schumer

Marriage: Iris Weinshall (1980-present)

Children: Jessica, Alison

Education: Harvard University, A.B., 1971; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1974

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts: He edited his high school newspaper, and at one point considered pursuing a career in chemistry. His parents encouraged him to go to medical school, but he opted for law school instead.

He was valedictorian at James Madison High School in Brooklyn, and received a perfect 1600 score on the SAT test. He edited his high school newspaper, and at one point considered pursuing a career in chemistry. His parents encouraged him to go to medical school, but he opted for law school instead.

He funded his Harvard education by selling class rings while in school.

Writer/actress Amy Schumer is his second cousin, once removed.

Timeline:

1975-1980 - New York State Assemblyman.

1981-1999 - US Representative from New York 9th District (formerly 10th District and 16th District).

1987-1988 - Sponsors the Fair Credit and Charge Card Disclosure Act, which requires credit card companies to list detailed information about fees and interest rates when soliciting new customers. The credit card disclosures are nicknamed "Schumer Boxes."

1998 - Wins election to US Senate.

2004 - Wins re-election to the Senate.

2004 - Leads an unsuccessful push to renew the assault weapons ban.

2005-2008 - Chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

2007-2008 - Introduces the Keeping the Internet Devoid of Sexual Predators Act, requiring registered sex offenders to give law enforcement their email addresses and social media accounts so their online activity can be tracked.

2006-present - Vice chairs the Senate's Democratic Conference.

2007-2010 - Chairs and vice chairs the Senate's Joint Economic Committee.

2009-present - Serves on the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration.

2010 - Wins re-election to US Senate.

2011-present - Chairman of the Senate's Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

August 3, 2015 - Holds a joint press conference with his cousin, actress and comedian Amy Schumer, to announce gun control legislation promoting stricter state background check laws. The press conference takes place 11 days after a deadly mass shooting at a screening of Schumer's comedy, "Trainwreck," in Louisiana. Schumer's bill, the Fix Gun Checks Act of 2016, stalls in the Senate.

November 8, 2016 - Wins re-election to the Senate.