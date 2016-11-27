Infant ejected from car is found alive in storm drain

Story highlights Infant ejected from car during crash

(CNN) It's a story of survival that's amazed even seasoned firefighters -- an infant ejected during a car crash ends up in a storm drain, 25-feet away. She is found alive, reaching up to rescuers and with only a scratch on her forehead.

That's the scene that unfolded Friday night along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Arkansas after a truck apparently sideswiped a car, officials told CNN affiliate KSLA

The family vehicle flipped over and the 8-month old girl was ejected. Survivors looked for her but could not find her.

Rescuers arrived and scoured the area and zeroed in on a patch of hay in the median after hearing a sound.

To their amazement, searchers found the infant inside a storm drain -- more than two dozen feet from the roadway.

