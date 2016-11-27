Davis Cup: Del Potro leads fightback as Argentina defeats Croatia

Story highlights Argentina beats Croatia 3-2 on nail-biting final day

Del Potro and Delbonis win Sunday's singles rubbers

First time Argentina has lifted the Davis Cup

(CNN) Only two teams in Davis Cup World Group history have come back from a 1-2 deficit to win tennis' most coveted team prize -- on Sunday, Argentina became the third.

The South Americans claimed their first-ever Davis Cup title in dramatic fashion against Croatia winning both singles rubbers on the final day in Zagreb.

Argentina looked to be heading for defeat after Juan Martin del Potro and Leonardo Mayer were comprehensively beaten -- 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 -- by Croatian pairing Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig in Saturday's doubles rubber.

Four times -- 1981, 2006, 2008 and 2011 -- Argentina had finished runner-up but after del Potro pulled off a stunning win against Cilic in Sunday's opening singles match the tide started to turn Argentina's way.

Diego Maradona has returned to his seat in Zagreb wielding Juan Martin Del Potro's racket. — Nick Lester (@nicklester) November 27, 2016

It was win or bust for del Potro and when he lost the opening two sets it looked as if Argentine hearts would be broken once again.

