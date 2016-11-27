CNN Student News - November 28, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
November 28, 2016
The death of a controversial world leader is where we start today, bringing you two very different types of gatherings that followed the news. Afterward, we're explaining an effort to recount votes in several American states, and we're exploring how an Israeli company has reinvented the wheel.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!